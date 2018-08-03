Prince Harry’s Audi RS6 Avant up for sale at a price lower than you’d expect

If you wish to own a part of the British royal family and really love cars, then this might be a good chance for you. Prince Harry's Audi RS6 Avant has been listed on Auto Trader for sale and if you want to buy it, you will have to shell out £71,900 or Rs 64 lakh. It is a widespread belief that Prince Harry used to pick up his girlfriend now wife from the airport every time she gave a visit to Harry from her home in Canada. The reason behind Prince Harry selling out the car is currently a mystery. The 2017 registered model has done just 4,464 miles on the odometer and 100 of these were spent by the Duke of Sussex when he drove the car from Pippa Middleton's wedding in Berkshire to London to pick up his girlfriend Meghan Markle in order to ensure that she could attend the evening reception.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is a member of the British royal family and the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry is the sixth member in the line of succession to the British throne.

Commenting on the sale of Prince Harry's Audi RS6 Avant, Erin Baker, Auto Trader’s editorial director said that the Audi RS6 Avant happens to be one of the fastest estate cars in the market right now and it does 0 to 60 in 3.9 seconds. The car also has a roaring exhaust that can excite any petrolhead. He also added that maybe Harry is looking for a bigger family car and in such a case we’d recommend a Skoda Superb that won the title of best family car in our recent New Car Awards. Or on the other hand, maybe he’s after an electric car.

The Audi RS6 Avant gets power from a 4.0-litre, twin turbo V8 engine that is good for churning out an impressive power output of 552 bhp. Prince Harry's Audi RS6 Avant comes with some optional extras worth £11,330 or Rs 10.11 lakh. These include a panoramic sunroof, RS Sport suspension plus with dynamic ride control, privacy glass, dynamic steering, Daytona Grey paint, night vision assist, 21-inch five twin-spoke alloys, sports exhaust, heads-up display, parking pack and also heated front and rear seats. All thanks to the Dynamic pack, the top speed of the car has increased from 250 kmph to 280 kmph.

The British Royal family seems to love Audis a lot as Prince Harry also used to own RS5 and S3 as well in the past while Prince Charles is the proud owner of an Audi A8. Moreover, the Duke of Cambridge has owned an Audi A5 Sportback while the Dutchess of Cambridge used to drive around in an Audi A3.