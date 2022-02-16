Prices of three-row vehicles in India: From Kia Carens to Maruti XL6

Kia India has announced the prices for their latest vehicle, Carens. It is a three-row vehicle that has some distinct styling and attractive pricing. But how does it fare when when pitched against some other three-row vehicles that are available in the market currently?

Despite the global pandemic and semiconductor shortage slowing things down in many aspects, the Indian automotive market is fighting back with new and exciting product launches. The year 2022 has had a good start with a few interesting launches already. If we look at the four-wheeler segment, there has been a renewed focus on three-row vehicles that are smart, spacious and high on features.

The latest product to set foot in this crowded market is the Kia Carens. This is Kia’s fourth product in India and is a rather unique offering. It cannot really be classified as either an SUV or an MPV. The feature set and the pricing puts it bang in the middle of both categories. It can accommodate either 6 or 7 passengers inside and has plenty of power to carry them around town or on highway journeys.

So, we decided to take a look at some of the MPV options that the masses can buy right now and how they are priced.

Pricing

In terms of pricing, all the vehicles in this list have some really enticing price tags. The most affordable of the lot is the Datsun GO Plus and the most expensive one is the Toyota Innova Crysta. Naturally, the more you pay, the more you get out of the product. The Kia Carens has an introductory starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite the Kia Carens being a distant cousin of Hyundai Alcazar, the pricing is much more competitive, allowing the company to fight against vehicles in a segment lower than the Alcazar.

Dimensions

The Kia Carens boasts of a rather spacious interior and that is thanks to its wheelbase. At 2780mm, the Carens has the longest wheelbase among the cars in this comparison. Even the Innova Crysta which is longer wider and taller has a shorter wheelbase. Despite this, the third row in all the vehicles is really not a place where an adult would want to be in and it is best suited for children. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 are the only vehicles that come in a 6-seater configuration only. The rest of the vehicles offer 7 or even 8-seater configurations.

Engine Specifications

Powering these MPVs are a slew of naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. The Innova Crysta comes with the biggest engine and produces the highest power and torque figures as well. The Kia Carens goes for slightly more conservative engine options. While they are down on power, it will help deliver better fuel efficiency figures. The Mahindra Marazzo is the only vehicle that comes with just a 6-speed manual gearbox while the rest of the vehicles offer manual and automatic transmissions.