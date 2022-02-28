Prices for Skoda Slavia 1.0L TSI are out: Starts from Rs 10.69 lakh

Prices for the 1.0L TSI variants of the Skoda Slavia start from Rs. 10.69 lakh and go up to Rs. 15.39 lakh, ex-showroom. The Slavia will also be offered with a bigger 1.5L TSI motor.

The Skoda Slavia goes on sale in the country today, at a starting price of Rs. 10.69 lakh, ex-showroom. It tops out at Rs. 15.39 lakh, ex-showroom, for the top-spec automatic variant. However, here’s a slight twist in the tale. The company has only revealed the prices for the 1.0L TSI version of the Slavia. Prices for the models equipped with the bigger and more powerful 1.5L TSI motor will be announced on March 3.

Models 1.0L TSI MT 1.0L TSI AT Active Rs. 10.69 lakh Ambition Rs. 12.39 lakh Rs. 13.59 lakh Style Rs. 13.59 lakh Style (Sunroof) Rs. 15.99 lakh Rs. 15.39 lakh

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “We are offering incredible value to our customers with the all-new SLAVIA 1.0 TSI. This premium mid-size sedan has received outstanding feedback for its design, since we have showcased the car. Over that, it is powered by an advanced, efficient engine which leads on power and torque. The SLAVIA 1.0 TSI is not only about remarkable value on the price chart. We have also engineered this sedan with a sharp focus on the cost of ownership and maintenance. It makes the SLAVIA a complete product that shines not just in the showroom or the road, but also as an overall ownership experience. Along with KUSHAQ, the all-new SLAVIA will be a volume driver for us, as we look at significantly growing the ŠKODA brand in India.”

The Skoda Slavia is underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN architecture that is also used on the Kushaq SUV. The motor in the discussion today – 1.0L TSI, is designed to develop a peak power output of 113.43 bhp and max torque of 178 Nm.

Skoda has been using this motor on the Slavia’s predecessor – Rapid, and on its jacked-up sibling – Kushaq. The three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is available with two gearbox choices – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The company claims that it can return a fuel efficiency of 19.47 kmpl. Nevertheless, this motor is a performance-friendly one, helping the Slavia clock a top speed of 190 kmph and do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 10.7 seconds.

Dimensionally, the new sedan is the widest and tallest in its segment. Also, it has the longest wheelbase of 2,651 mm in its class. The boot capacity of the Slavia is claimed at 521 litres, while it has a ground clearance of 179 mm. Moreover, Skoda is ensuring that the Slavia comes loaded to the gills to keep the occupants safe and comfy. It gets a 10-inch infotainment unit, whereas the instrument cluster is an all-digital affair with an 8-inch display.

For peace of mind, a 4-year/100,000kms warranty comes as standard. The Slavia offers five colour options – Crystal Blue, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and the Tornado Red, which is exclusive to India.

