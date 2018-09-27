Priced at Rs 3.1 Crore, Lamborghini Urus SUV sold out in India

Automobili Lamborghini is riding high on the success of its Urus SUV and says that it expects India to break into its top-ten global markets by 2023. With the Lamborghini Urus SUV the company hopes to double the sales in India. Lamborghini sold a total of 26 units in India last year and Urus now caters to a wider set of customers and also SUV buyers.

In an interview with PTI, Matteo Ortenzi, CEO, Asia Pacific, Automobili Lamborghini said that India is yet to enter its top-ten markets but India has a huge potential to outgrow many on comapny's current list. India is also a huge priority market for Lamborghini. He was further quoted saying, "In my opinion in the mid-term, say five years, we have a good opportunity to be there."

Currently, the top market for Lamborghini includes the US, Japan, the UK, Greater China, Germany, Canada, Middle-East, Australia, France and Monaco, and Italy. The top market was the US market that sold 1,095 units and the tenth position sold 119 units in 2018.

Lamborghini is confident that its products along with India's developing economic growth along with its infrastructure will ensure Lamborghini gaining sales momentum in the next 3-4 years. Lamborghini Urus has been priced at Rs 3.1 crore and the company also sells its Huracan and Aventador models in the country. The Lamborghini Urus SUV has been sold out in India till the first half of 2019. The waiting period on the Urus SUV is about 6-8 monts from the date of order.

Over 68% of Lamborghini Urus customers in India are new to the Italian brand and owning this super SUV as the first ever Lamborghini Model. Lamborghini India head Sharad Agarwal said, "Urus is creating a new segment. It is drawing customers from super luxury, luxury and premium segments. The pie from where customers of Urus is coming is around 500 customers."

The niche segment is definetly growing, we saw Aston Martin launching its Vantage in India recently and even the likes of Audi R8 and Mercedes- AMG GT-R has done well for the respective companies.

With inputs from PTI