Price Hike Alert: Volkswagen Polo, Vento get more expensive by this much

The price hike for the Polo and Vento models range up to 3% and vary between different variants. However, Volkswagen will not apply them to vehicles booked before September 1.

Volkswagen India has announced an increase in price for the Polo and Vento models. From September 1, prices of the Polo hatchback will see a rise of up to 3%, while the Vento will increase by up to 2%. The amount will vary depending on the variant. However, Volkswagen India has stated that it would only come into effect on vehicles booked on and after September 1, 2021. So any bookings it has received till August 31, 2021, will be protected from the price increase. Additionally, the German automaker says that the Polo GT model is immune to the price hike this time.

VW India claims that the company was required to increase the prices of its two models due to rising input costs. The Polo range is priced between Rs 6.27 lakh for the base Trendline model. The top Highline Plus Automatic is priced at Rs 9.75 lakh. However, some variants of the Polo are being offered with a discount this month as stated on the official India website. The Polo GT is continued to be priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, however also carries a discount offer this month as well.

The Vento model range starts from Rs 9.99 lakh for the base Comfortline trim. But the range-topping Highline Plus AT is priced at Rs 14.1 lakh. Like the Polo, the Vento is also being offered with heavy discounts this month as shown on the official VW India website.

