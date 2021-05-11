Price Hike Alert! Tata cars and SUVs now cost more by up to Rs 36,400

As announced earlier, cars and SUVs from the portfolio of Tata Motors has seen a rise in their price. A few particular variants of some models have seen a hike of up to Rs 36,400. This price revision has affected all six vehicles - Harrier, Safari, Nexon, Altroz and more.

Tata Motors has revised the prices for all its models, and every one of them has gotten dearer. Prices for all products which include the Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and Safari have risen. Depending on the variant of particular models, prices have gone up anywhere between Rs 4,400 to Rs 36,400. Tata Motors has confirmed that it will revise its prices from May 8, 2021. For customers who booked their Tata vehicles before May 8 were protected from this rise. Tata Motors stated that the increase in prices of commodities; such as steel and precious metals were the reason the manufacturer was forced to pass on a part of the cost to the customer.

Revised prices of Tata Motors cars and SUVs from May 2021

The Tata Tiago is the entry-level hatchback model from the automaker. Depending on the variants, the prices for the Tiago have risen between Rs 11,400 to Rs 15,400. The revised prices of the Tata Tiago allows it to be priced between Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). As for its sedan shaped variant, the Tata Tigor has seen its price hiked by Rs 10,400 across the range. The Tata Tigor is now priced between Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 73 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors recently revised the colour options on the Tiago and Tigor model. Both cars now are offered with a tyre puncture repair kit as standard as well. Read more on that, here.

2021 Tata Tiago in new Arizona Blue colour with Tyre Puncture Repair Kit.

The Tata Altroz is the brand’s premium hatchback that rivals the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. But with the price revision, the variants of the Altroz have seen a hike between Rs 5,400 to Rs 20,400. The petrol model variant of the Altroz now cost between Rs 5.8 lakh to Rs 8.4 lakh. The turbo petrol models now retail between Rs 7.9 lakh to Rs 9 lakh. The diesel variant of the Altroz continues to start from Rs 7 lakh but now costs upto Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Prices of the Tata Nexon has increased between Rs 4,400 for the base diesel model. The base petrol, on the other hand, costs Rs 10,000 more. The remaining variants for both engine options have risen in price between Rs 15,400 to Rs 16,400. The petrol version of the Tata Nexon now retails between Rs 7.1 lakh to Rs 11.3 lakh. The Nexon diesel costs between Rs 8.4 lakh to Rs 12.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

The XE base variant of the Tata Harrier has seen a price increase by Rs 30,400. However, across the rest of the range, the Harrier is now more expensive by Rs 36,400. This makes the Tata Harrier to now be priced between Rs 14.2 lakh to Rs 20.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Tata Safari has seen an identical philosophy for its price hike. The Safari now retails between Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

Having said that, Tata Motors is offering deals on some of its models this month (May 2021). Customers can use these deals to save up to Rs 65,000 on a new vehicle. To know more about the deals, click here.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.