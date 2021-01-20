Price hike alert! Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ertiga costlier by this much

With the rising input costs as well as inflation, even Maruti Suzuki has now been forced to increase prices. While car prices weren't raised from January 1, the carmaker has hiked retail costs from now.

By:January 20, 2021 1:06 PM

The Maruti Suzuki cars are known to be quite cost-effective. With the rising input costs as well as inflation, even Maruti Suzuki has now been forced to increase prices. While car prices weren’t raised from January 1, the carmaker has hiked retail costs from now. There has been an increase of up to Rs 35,000 on few models. The least-priced model, the Maruti Suzuki Alto, is now dearer by Rs 5,000 – 14,000. It’s new price starts from Rs 2.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 4.48 lakh. As for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the price hike is pronounced on the mid-trims. Range begins from Rs 3.7 lakh – Rs 4.9 lakh, ex-showroom. As for the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, prices have been hiked by Rs 12,000, with the car beginning from Rs 4.53 lakh now. The much-popular Eeco model gets a bigger hike of Rs 17,000, with the base price now being Rs 3.97 lakh.

As for the Maruti Suzuki Swift, the price hike is Rs 30,000, with the new ex-showroom cost starting from Rs 5.49 lakh. The WagonR too has got a hike in its asking price with the new base being for Rs 5.45 lakh, Rs 23,000 more than before depending on variants. Dzire prices too have gone up by Rs 10,000. Those planning to buy the Vitara Brezza need not worry as prices have vastly stayed the same as before.

Nexa cars too have got a slight uptick as far as prices are concerned. The Baleno has got the highest price hike, with almost Rs 26,000 up from before. The Ciaz too receives a similar price increase. On the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, the increase is maximum by Rs 11,000. There is no price increase on the S-Cross whereas the XL6 has almost Rs 10,000 hike. Even the Tour range of cars have got a hike in the region of Rs 5,000 – 11,000.

