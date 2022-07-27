President Droupadi Murmu’s official car and vehicles used by previous Indian Presidents

India’s 15th President, Droupadi Murmu’s VVIP transportation is via the Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard that gets ERV (Explosive Resistant Vehicles) 2010-level and VR9-level protection for its occupants.

Droupadi Murmu, the newly elected and India’s first tribal leader to be sworn in as the President of India rides the Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard limousine as her official Presidential vehicle. Priced at a whopping 9 crore, the Pullman Guard limousine is considered one of the safest vehicles in India. Quite recently, she was witnessed travelling from the President’s House (Rashtrapati Bhawan) to the Parliament in the presidential limousine.

Droupadi Murmu’s official transport can withstand upto 15kgs of TNT from a distance of 2 metres.

President Droupadi Murmu’s official car: Safety

India’s 15th President, Droupadi Murmu’s VVIP transportation is via the Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard that gets ERV (Explosive Resistant Vehicles) 2010-level and VR9-level protection for its occupants. This translates that this armoured luxury saloon can withstand upto 15kgs of TNT from a distance of 2 metres. Bullets fired from an AK-47 will fail to penetrate the glass or body of the sedan. It can also withstand 7.62x51mm rifle rounds.

The Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard limousine is priced at approximately Rs. 9 crore.

Additional safety features include run-flat tyres that will continue to function and allow a quick getaway in case of damage or puncture. It also gets a self-sealing fuel tank (Which prevents the tank from leaking fuel and igniting after being damaged) and a fire-extinguishing system.

Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind’s official car

Ram Nath Kovind was the 14th and outgoing President of India and the same Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard served him during his tenure. Until 14th August 2021, President Kovind was using the Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman Guard based on the W221 model that was inducted in the presidential services when Late Pranab Mukherjee was the President of India.

India’s first female President Pratibha Patil’s official car

Pratibha Patil, the first-ever female President of India, was upgraded from the Mercedes-Benz S-Class W140 to the W221 S-Class S600 Pullman limousine. It was with her that India saw the next generation of the S600 in action, employed by the head of state.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s official car

The ‘People’s President’ was also ferried by a Mercedes Benz S-Class W140 like many other previous and future presidents.

One of the most adorned Presidents of India was Dr APJ Abdul Kalam who served as the 11th President from 2002 to 2007. The ‘People’s President’ was also ferried by a Mercedes Benz S-Class W140 like many other previous and future presidents. He switched back to a Hindustan Ambassador at the end of his term in 2007. He was a man of acute interest in automobiles and technology and continuously stressed on the importance of hybrid cars as a means to reduce India’s dependence on fossil fuels.

Looks like the very opulent Mercedes S Class; in various and improved iterations, has been a carrier of India’s VVIPs for a long time now.