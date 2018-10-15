Premium SUV battle! Mahindra XUV700 (Y400) vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour: Price, features compared

The all-new Mahindra XUV700 (codenamed as Y400) will be launched in India on 19th November and the company's flagship SUV will rub shoulders against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. It has to be noted that XUV700 is not the official name for Mahindra's upcoming flagship SUV. Mahindra XUV700 aka Y400 will come based on the Rexton and was showcased for the first time in India during Auto Expo 2018 as Mahindra G4 Rexton. Competition won't be easy for the Mahindra Y400 as it will have to lock horns with established big players like Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. Here is the spec comparison report to give you an idea which premium SUV will offer the most value for your money.

Mahindra XUV700 (Y400) vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour Dimensions

As you can see, the Ford Endeavour is the longest SUV in the segment while the Mahindra XUV 700 (Y400) takes the lead here when it comes to width. The Endeavour stands the tallest among the three SUVs with a height of 1837mm. When it comes to wheelbase, the Mahindra XUV700 (Y400) shines in front of the other two. For this reason, the SUV is expected to come with the most spacious cabin out of the three SUVs.

Dimensions Mahindra XUV700 (Y400) Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour Length (mm) 4850 4795 4892 Width (mm) 1960 1855 1860 Height (mm) 1800 1835 1837 Ground Clearance (mm) - 220 225

Mahindra XUV700 (Y400) vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour Engine specifications

The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 (Y400) gets power from a 2.2-litre four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. The engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 178 bhp and 420 Nm. On the other hand, the Toyota Fortuner is powered by two engine options and the only one in this comparison to have a petrol engine option. While the 2.8-litre diesel engine on the Fortuner is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 176 bhp and 420 Nm (manual) and 450 Nm (Automatic), the 2.7-litre petrol mill sheds out 166 bhp and 245 Nm. Gearbox options include a six-speed manual along with a six-speed automatic. Last but definitely not the least, the Ford Endeavour draws power from a 2.2-litre and a 3.2-litre diesel engine. While the former is good for producing a maximum power output of 159 bhp along with a peak torque of 385 Nm, the latter makes out 196 bhp and 470 Nm. Gearbox on both engines is a seven-speed automatic transmission system.

Engine specifications Mahindra XUV700 (Y400) Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour Engine 2.2 litre turbocharged diesel 2.8 litre turbocharged diesel / 2.7 litre petrol 2.2 litre turbocharged diesel / 3.2 litre turbocharged diesel Power 180bhp 177bhp/166bhp 160bhp/197bhp Torque 420Nm 420Nm (manual), 450Nm (automatic), 245Nm (petrol) 385Nm/470Nm AWD/4WD 4WD Diesel (2WD,4WD) / Petrol (2WD) 4WD/2WD Transmission 7-speed automatic 6-speed manual & 6-speed automatic 7-speed automatic

Mahindra XUV700 (Y400) vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour Features

The new Mahindra XUV700 (Y400) will ride on larger 20-inch alloy wheels while the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour get 18-inch rims. The Mahindra G4 Rexton that was put on display at the Auto Expo 2018 had an electric sunroof and it is expected to be carried forward to the final production model as well. Talking of its rivals, the Ford Endeavour gets a sunroof in the Titanium variant while the Toyota Fortuner misses out on one. The Mahindra Rexton based XUV700 will get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the other hand, the 7-inch Toyota Fortuner does not support Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the Ford Endeavour supports both along with the company's SYNC3 system.

Mahindra XUV700 (Y400) vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour Price in India

The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 (Y400) is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of close to Rs 25 lakh. On the other hand, the Toyota Fortuner can be yours between Rs 26.05 lakh and Rs 32.50 lakh. Last, the Ford Endeavour is currently available at the dealerships across India in the price range of Rs 26.20 lakh to Rs 32 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.