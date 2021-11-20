Pre-pandemic level sales are almost there: Mercedes-Benz India

"Sales slightly dropped in CY19 (13,786 units), and then the pandemic struck (7,893 units in CY20)."

By:November 20, 2021 10:40 AM

 

In Q3CY21, sales of Mercedes-Benz cars almost touched pre-pandemic levels. But the German carmaker may not be able to reach CY19 sales in CY21, because of the Covid-19 second wave earlier this year negatively impacting sales, and the current supply disruption (due to the semiconductor shortage). “However, I must add that the demand has definitely reached pre-pandemic levels,” says Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, in an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary.

Which year was your peak as far as new-car sales are concerned?

It was CY18, when we sold 15,538 units in India. Sales slightly dropped in CY19 (13,786 units), and then the pandemic struck (7,893 units in CY20).

Can you match the CY19 levels in sales in CY21?

The run rate, at least in Q3CY21, is on pre-pandemic levels, but of course we haven’t gotten full year of sales in CY21 (because of the Covid-19 second wave that negatively impacted sales). Also, in the ongoing Q4CY21, we have been facing some supply constraints. However, I must add that the demand has definitely reached pre-pandemic levels, and so the challenge is how to fulfil that demand.

What is your take on high import duties on CBU electric vehicles? Should these be reduced for, let’s say, a period of 3-4 years to make EVs more popular?

Any decision taken for the auto industry must have a long-term vision. It makes sense to set a policy that defines a clear path for automakers. Instead of having immediate reduction on, let’s say, import duties on EVs, there can be a graded approach to reduce duties over time to a substantially lower level, which would then open the market and benefit consumers. As of now, I hope that the regulations around reduced GST for EVs remain in place.
As far as import duties in general are concerned, we can follow the WTO’s levels (something between 10% and 20%), and create plans for gradually reaching those levels.

What has been the response to the EQC electric car?

It has been bought mostly by existing luxury car owners who want to have a more sustainable vehicle in their garage; also, those who want both electric and luxury. In the beginning we sold the EQC in only six cities, but now we have opened the whole network for this car.

What is your diesel portfolio like?

Currently, 70% of our sales are coming from diesel models, because a large percentage of customers wants diesel engines. I must add that our diesel engines are very clean, and because they are much more fuel efficient than petrol engines, their carbon dioxide emissions are also comparatively lower. Outside of metro cities there is a huge demand for diesel cars, and especially SUVs.

How have customers/partners reacted to your Retail of the Future (ROTF) model?

Under the ROTF, Mercedes-Benz sells cars directly to customers. With the ROTF, we have created a completely unified customer journey experience with many industry-first initiatives. For the first time in India, there are no incidental or extra charges for customers, and they have direct access to Mercedes-Benz India’s national stock with a wide variety of inventory choices. The ROTF is a step to get closer to our customers, and a result of listening to their requirements and acting on these.

Why did you start local production of AMG cars, which sell in few hundred units in India?

This step reiterates our strong commitment to the Indian market. Local production of AMG cars will further increase the popularity of the performance brand in India and cater to the increasing demand for performance motoring enthusiasts. It also gives us a competitive edge in the dynamic Indian luxury car market.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S launched at Rs 79.50 lakh: India's most powerful hatchback

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S launched at Rs 79.50 lakh: India's most powerful hatchback

Renault Kwid achieves 4 lakh sales milestone in India in six years of launch

Renault Kwid achieves 4 lakh sales milestone in India in six years of launch

214hp, Rs 36 lakh Panigale V4 SP launched in India: Ducati's flagship superbike!

214hp, Rs 36 lakh Panigale V4 SP launched in India: Ducati's flagship superbike!

2021 Suzuki Avenis 125cc scooter launched at Rs 86,700: To rival TVS Ntorq 125, Yamaha RayZR

2021 Suzuki Avenis 125cc scooter launched at Rs 86,700: To rival TVS Ntorq 125, Yamaha RayZR

2021 Skoda Slavia India Unveil Highlights: City, Verna, Ciaz rival has finally arrived!

2021 Skoda Slavia India Unveil Highlights: City, Verna, Ciaz rival has finally arrived!

2021 Suzuki Scooter India Launch LIVE Updates: Check Price, Full Specifications, Features, Images and Other Details

2021 Suzuki Scooter India Launch LIVE Updates: Check Price, Full Specifications, Features, Images and Other Details

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman  GT4 RS is here: Does 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.4 seconds!

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman  GT4 RS is here: Does 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.4 seconds!

Express Mobility to hold 2021 EV Conference on 24th November: All details here

Express Mobility to hold 2021 EV Conference on 24th November: All details here

Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 launched with single seat: Price, specs, features, details

Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 launched with single seat: Price, specs, features, details

Suzuki's new scooter officially teased ahead of tomorrow's launch: NTorq 125 rival

Suzuki's new scooter officially teased ahead of tomorrow's launch: NTorq 125 rival

Remotely operated farm equipment to improve productivity & operator's safety: Tata Elxsi

Remotely operated farm equipment to improve productivity & operator's safety: Tata Elxsi

2022 Volkswagen T-Roc facelift breaks cover: Cabriolet variant joins list too

2022 Volkswagen T-Roc facelift breaks cover: Cabriolet variant joins list too

One Moto Global to launch its first two electric scooters in India tomorrow

One Moto Global to launch its first two electric scooters in India tomorrow

Tata Altroz variant lineup rejigged: Now starts from Rs. 5.90 lakh

Tata Altroz variant lineup rejigged: Now starts from Rs. 5.90 lakh

Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan's India debut tomorrow: What to expect

Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan's India debut tomorrow: What to expect

Skoda Kushaq's base variant gets costlier by Rs 30,000: Variant-wise prices detailed

Skoda Kushaq's base variant gets costlier by Rs 30,000: Variant-wise prices detailed

Kia KY global premiere on Dec 16: Seltos-based SUV likely to have 6/7 seat options

Kia KY global premiere on Dec 16: Seltos-based SUV likely to have 6/7 seat options

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition launched in India: Limited to just 24 units

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition launched in India: Limited to just 24 units

Skoda Slavia's 5 standout mentions: Setting it apart from rivals

Skoda Slavia's 5 standout mentions: Setting it apart from rivals

Hero Electric, Charzer to install 1 lakh charging stations across India: Details

Hero Electric, Charzer to install 1 lakh charging stations across India: Details