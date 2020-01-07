Prakriti E-Mobility announces Ridecell as technology partner for EV cab service

Prakriti E-Mobility that is co-founded by Nimish Trivedi, Vikas Bansal and Rajeev Tiwari has announced California, US based Ridecell Inc., as its technology partner in India for its app-based EV Cab service ‘EVERA’. The app-based EV cab services ‘EVERA’ was launched across NCR in India. Ridecell technology offers a comprehensive end-to-end mobility solution that allows Prakriti Mobility to quickly launch the fleet and streamline efficiencies through predictive analytics for fleet operations and maintenance. The said collaboration will promote the advancement of new shared mobility services, Prakriti noted. The company believes that the new technology will ensure EV customers have a top calibre experience while riding with EVERA.

Now going into the details, Ridecell enabled technology for Prakriti E-Mobility EV Cab service will offer a complete shared mobility platform that includes a rider and driver app and a cloud-based operational dashboard to control vehicle assignment. Moreover, ride pricing and other critical service parameters, and an EVERA branded mobile application experience will also be offered. Ridecell rapidly implemented multiple regional enhancements, including rider payment in local currency, inclusion of GST (goods and services tax), and payment via the locally-dominant PAYTM digital wallet application. Additional planned enhancements include vehicle assignment based on battery charge level and charging station proximity.

Commenting on the tie up, Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder and CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited said that Ridecell’s world class technology solution will equip Prakriti E-Mobility with a seamless, comprehensive and customisable platform. With advanced Ridecell technology, the company can ensure its EV fleet operates at peak efficiencies and the customers have a positive and easy experience in booking, locating, driving and returning our cars. He also added that the Ridecell solution is specifically designed for high-yield operations—keeping vehicles charged, on the road, and filled with paying passengers. Prakriti E-Mobility is excited to be working closely with Ridecell to bring a unique mobility service to India.

Aarjav Trivedi, Ridecell CEO said that India’s drive towards electric vehicle-led mobility has accelerated in recent years and Prakriti E-Mobility is excited to be working with Prakriti E-mobility to launch a sustainable transportation solution in India. He added that the Ridecell platform, the company's customers are not just able to launch mobility services quickly, but its advanced technology helps maximise operational efficiencies so our customers can build sustainable and profitable shared mobility businesses.