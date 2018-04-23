Porsche’s 2018 GT3 RS goes 24 seconds faster than previous model around the Nurburgring!

Let's be honest with ourselves, if Porsche didn't take the 911 GT3 RS to the ‘Ring’ and set a mad lap time that defies all sense and laws of physics, we’d be pretty mad. So what if the administrators of the ring announced last year that they would bring an end to timed laps for manufacturer bragging rights. Porsche works race driver Kévin Estre set a lap time in 6:56.4 minutes with the 520 hp GT3 RS. The Frenchman’s lap time was 24 seconds faster than the best time achieved with the previous GT3 RS model. Porsche development driver Lars Kern was sharing driving duties with Estre. Following the 918 Spyder and the 911 GT2 RS, the new GT3 RS is the third production Porsche sports car with a notarised lap time of fewer than seven minutes on the world’s most demanding race track, known as the ‘Green Hell’. As is customary for record drives, the time was measured around the 20.6-kilometre lap.

Frank Steffen Walliser, Vice President Motorsport and GT Cars, commented; “No other Porsche model gets as close to racing as the new GT3 RS. Many innovative ideas from top-level motorsport were transferred; for example, from the 911 GT3 R. This is what our philosophy for GT models is about: Highest technology must be fascinating but tangible. In this regard, there is no harder test for our ideas than the Nordschleife.”

Andreas Preuninger, Director GT Model Line, added; “All four lap times of both drivers were below seven minutes and only tenths of a second apart. This proves not only the outstanding power of the GT3 RS but also its extraordinary driveability at the limit. A perfectly composed overall system allows for highly dynamic performance even with a relatively modest engine power. For a driver, each of the car’s thousands of parts has to feel like one – that’s an unbeatable strength of the GT3 RS. And what especially delights me is how much fun Lars and Kévin had when driving that car.”

The 911 GT3 RS which is a road-legal car with a motorsport-bred chassis and 520-hp four-litre, naturally aspirated engine had its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in early March this year, where Porsche announced that it was the maddest vehicle to ever leave a Porsche facility.