Porsche working on an electric future! 6 bn Euros investment by 2022 for Mission E development and more

Porsche has recently announced that it will spend 6 billion Euros on electric vehicles by the year 2022. The company is one of the most profitable automobile companies in the world and it showed a profit of 5 percent in the current financial year. The German automaker sold a total of 2,46,375 vehicle in the financial year 2017. As a result of this, the company's operating profit increased to 4.1 billion Euro and the company recorded an operating profit of 7 percent. Also, the operating return on sales of the brand rose from 17.4 to 17.6 percent. The next big step towards the eco-friendly mobility can be seen as an outcome of the generous profit. The company will double up its expenditure in the field of electric vehicle territory by the year 2022.

Commenting on the performance of Porsche AG, Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board said, "This successful financial statement confirms our strategy. We are using our high earnings level to support an unprecedented future development plan."

Regarding this, Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT said, "We have succeeded in boosting our operating result by over 50 percent within the last three years. With a profit margin of 17.6 percent, Porsche continues to be among the most profitable automobile manufacturers in the world. This is down to continuous improvements in productivity, our stringent cost management strategy as well as our outstanding product range. Nevertheless, we are sticking to our strategic return target of at least 15 percent. We must and we will generate growth potential alongside the actual vehicle business. In the medium term, we want to generate a double-digit percentage of sales through digital services."

Porsche is betting big on the Mission E that happens to be the first pure electric vehicle from the company's stable. The invested money will be spent on the electrification and hybridisation of the company's current model year range. Besides, setting up charging infrastructure and developing derivatives of the Mission E will also be covered under the plan. With all this development happening, one can clearly see that Porsche intends to leave no stone unturned in the electric vehicle space.