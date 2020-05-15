Porsche teases new 911 Targa convertible: Global virtual unveil on May 18

The Porsche 911 Targa with a removable top will be introduced for the latest model of the sportscar which will see its virtual debut on May 18.

The latest 992 generation Porsche 911 will be seeing its removable top convertible model, the 911 Targa make its debut soon. The new 911 Targa will be unveiled globally on Monday, May 18 as Porsche has teased its arrival through its digital magazine 9:11. But it must be noted that Porsche says it will introduce two new models on Monday, and the 911 Targa is the one which is confirmed to be introduced.

The 911 Targa was scheduled to make its global debut at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show. But plans had changed due to the coronavirus pandemic with the event being cancelled. It had then also planned to showcase the car at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, which was also cancelled thanks to the pandemic.

In the previous generation 911, Porsche offered the Targa version in the 4, 4S and GTS variants. It is possible, that Porsche follows suit with the new generation car. While the GTS is still under wraps, it is possible that the second 911 in question that is said to make its debut could be the 992 911 GTS.

In the video released by Porsche, it provides quick glimpses that rival very little of the car. But un-camouflaged versions of the car have been spotted lapping the Nordschliefe. The overall styling will remain pretty much identical to the standard versions of the 911, the rear buttress and the upper half of the rear is where things get exciting. The Targa will maintain its traditional design of a wraparound rear glass with the roll hoop. The removable roof of the car could use a similar extraordinary release and attach mechanism as the previous model.

The 911 Targa will make its debut on Monday, May 18, but for the Indian market, there is no word on its arrival. However, Porsche has introduced the 911 Targa model of the older generations in the past, and it is possible, that the new one could arrive in India in limited numbers.

