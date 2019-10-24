Porsche designed Taycan-inspired space ship to be unveiled at ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ premiere

Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker is set to release this year and will feature the original Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). While we're all excited about this film, the design team at Porsche have bigger reasons to celebrate. Porsche AG and Lucasfilm Ltd have collaborated on a starship that will be unveiled at the world premiere of the upcoming movie.

The sports car manufacturer and the US production company, which is famous for its Star Wars films, teamed up specifically to create the starship in support of the upcoming Star Wars film, the final episode of the Skywalker saga.

Doug Chiang, Vice President and Executive Creative Director of Lucasfilm, Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche, 2019, Porsche AG

“Developing a spacecraft with clear Porsche design DNA is exciting and challenging,” says Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche at Porsche AG. “Even though they do not seem to share many elements at first glance, both worlds have a similar design philosophy. The close collaboration with the Star Wars design team inspires and fascinates us – I’m sure that both sides can draw major benefits from this exchange.”

“The worldwide appeal of the Star Wars and Porsche brands is shaped decisively by their iconic designs,” says Doug Chiang, Vice President and Executive Creative Director of Lucasfilm and responsible for overseeing all designs for the Star Wars franchise.

Porsche Taycan is the manufacturer's first-ever all-electric vehicle

With this collaboration, the two entities aim to produce an innovative design that will blend the best of both brands to create a new starship that reflects the design philosophy of Porsche and the world of Star Wars.

The design team will meet regularly in Stuttgart and San Francisco, California, over the coming weeks to design the spacecraft and create a corresponding model.

In addition to the model’s public unveiling at the “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” premiere in December, Porsche will also be showcasing their first all-electric car – the Taycan – at the event, which launched in early September. Deliveries to the US will start at the end of the year. In Europe, the Taycan will be handed over to customers from the beginning of 2020.