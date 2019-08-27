Porsche Taycan sets fastest four-door EV Nürburgring lap record: Nearly a minute faster than Tesla

With the official public global debut right around the corner at Frankfurt, the Porsche Taycan, electric sportscar has just set its Nurburgring—Nordschleife lap time. With a time set of seven minutes and 42 seconds (7:42). The same times set by the Cayman GT4 981 and the 911 GT3 997. The lap time was set by the Porsche test driver Lars Kern who drove a pre-production model which is now the fastest streel legal four-door all-electric electric sportscar on the 33.1km long northern loop of the iconic race track.

Kern said that “The Taycan is also suitable for race tracks and it convincingly proved that here on the world’s most challenging circuit,” Test driver who set the record said that he was impressed at the way the Taycan handles in high-speed sections, such as Kesselchen, and how neutrally it accelerates from tight sections, such as Adenauer Forst.

The Taycan did 26 successive acceleration runs from zero to 200 km/h, completed 3,425 kilometres within 24 hours in Nardò, and now has set its lap time at the Nurburgring. During the acceleration runs, Porsche claims that the average acceleration figure from the timed runs was under ten seconds. The difference between the fastest and slowest acceleration runs was 0.8 seconds.

While currently the Tesla Model S, the Taycan’s direct rival had set a lap time of eight minutes 50 seconds (8:50) back in 2015 in the P85D trim. The current updates to the Tesla and the more powerful Ludicrous P100D performance trim has not been around the track, the Porsche Taycan currently holds the lap record by some margin.

The Porsche Taycan is Porsche's first-ever all-electric series production car which will make its official debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. Prior to its unveiling, Porsche released images of the interior of the Taycan which you can see here. The Porsche Taycan is confirmed to be launched in India in 2020.

Watch the full lap onboard the Porsche Taycan here:

