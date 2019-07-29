Porsche Taycan: First ever all-electric Porsche to launch in India this year

Porsche India just recently launched the eight-generation 911 in India and today, the most affordable Porsche that money can buy – the 2019 Macan was launched with updates to styling and features onboard. During the launch event, Porsche India Director Pavan Shetty mentioned the manufacturer's product plan for the year 2019 according to which next in line for launch in India is the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, followed by the Taycan. Porsche is due to take the wraps off the production version of the concept Mission E. Porsche Taycan, the German manufacturer's first-ever all-electric car will make its global debut in September during the Frankfurt Motor Show, followed by a launch soon after.

When launched, Porsche Taycan will pose a stiff challenge to the likes of Tesla Model S in terms of range: Porsche claims it can load enough power for 400 km in just 15 or 20 minutes. Tesla boss Elon Musk recently took to Twitter confirming that Tesla will launch in India by end of this year or 2020.

Porsche India Pavan Shetty during the 2019 Macan's India launch

Porsche Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume said during an interview last year that a new 800-volt electricity supply system will power the car for about 100 km after a four-minute charge, adding that the next generation of battery technology, available in about a decade, will again double the reach to about 1,000 km and cut the time for charging.

The Taycan will be officially rolled out for retail this year and Porsche is setting up a stage for it which includes a very lucrative incentive. An all-electric vehicle is in itself a source of efficiency for the owner's pocket since trips to the petrol station are out the window. Porsche announced earlier this year that Taycan owners will be eligible for free electric charge for the first three years.

Porsche Taycan electric car will come with two permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) with a system output of over 600 hp helping it accelerate to 100 km/h in well under 3.5 seconds and to 200 km/h in under 12 seconds.

At Porsche, vehicle names usually have a connection with the corresponding model and its characteristics. For example, Boxster describes the combination of the boxer engine and roadster design, Cayenne denotes fieriness, Cayman is incisive and agile, and the Panamera offers more than a standard Gran Turismo, which is what allowed it to win the Carrera Panamericana long-distance race. The name Macan is derived from the Indonesian word for tiger.

The name Taycan was announced at Porsche's 70th-anniversary celebration and it means "lively, young horse", reflecting the iconic rearing black horse on Porsche's coat of arms.