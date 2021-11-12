Porsche Taycan EV & Macan Facelift launched in India: Full details inside

Porsche Taycan EV and the facelifted Macan go on sale in the Indian market today. The electric 4-door saloon can do a 0-100 kmph spring in 2.8 seconds flat.

By:November 12, 2021 6:10 PM
Porsche Taycan EV Launched

 

Porsche has finally launched its all-electric offering – Taycan EV, in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 1.52 crore (ex-showroom). Alongside, the carmaker has also launched the Macan facelift today, and the prices start from Rs. 83.21 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition, the premium car brand has announced to expand its dealer network to post high sales figures in the third quarter and further.

Porsche Macan facelift

With updates, the Porsche Macan will now be sold in three variants – Macan, Macan S, and range-topping Macan GTS. Besides, Porsche has also tweaked the nose of the Macan to make it look fresh now. Customers will be able to choose from a variety of colour options to make their Macan stand out from the rest. A total of 14 options will be a part of the list. As regards mechanical changes, ta new 265 PS 4-cylinder turbo-petrol sits under the Macan’s hood. It displaces 2.0L of air-fuel mixture to post 0-100 kmph timing of 6.2 seconds.

Porsche Macan Facelift Launched

The GTS model, on the other hand, comes with a 2.0L twin-turbo V6 that dishes out 440 PS and propels the SUV to 100 kmph from a standstill in just 4.2 seconds. In the middle sits the 380 PS iteration of the 2.9L V6 motor with a single turbocharger. The 0-100 kmph timing for this motor is claimed at 4.6 seconds. Another big change here is the touch-enabled centre console, which now eliminates the existence of physical buttons present on the pre-facelift model.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan EV front 3 quarters

The company’s first-ever fully-electric offering – Taycan, has four doors, four seats, and four variants. The company will be selling the Taycan Cross Turismo as well. It gets additional ground clearance and gravel mode. Since Porsches are all about numbers, we tell you that the full-blown Taycan Turbo S has a power output of 761 PS and takes only 2.8 seconds to do the 0-100 whack. It also has a range of 484 km (WLTP cycle). The top speed, however, is limited to 260 kmph only.

