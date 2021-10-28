Porsche Taycan EV, Macan Facelift India launch on November 12: Details

Porsche will launch its first all-electric car, Taycan EV, along with the facelifted Macan SUV in India on November 12, 2021. The Porsche Taycan EV will rival the likes of the Audi e-tron GT, Jaguar I-PACE, etc.

By:Updated: Oct 28, 2021 12:00 PM
Porsche Taycan

Porsche is gearing up to launch two new cars in the Indian market next month. The German carmaker will launch its first all-electric offering, Taycan EV, in India along with the facelifted Macan SUV. The Porsche Taycan EV made its global debut in September 2019 and it was about to be launched in our market in early 2020. However, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, its launch got delayed. But now, this all-electric sedan is finally coming to the Indian shores along with the updated Porsche Macan.  

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Starting with the all-electric offering, the Porsche Taycan is globally available in multiple configurations, namely the 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S. It gets two battery packs – a lower-spec 79.2kWh unit in the 4S trim while the Turbo variants get a 93.4kWh battery. The Taycan’s electric powertrain churns out 530 PS and 640 Nm in the 4S variant, 670 PS and 850 Nm in the Turbo variant, while the top-spec Turbo S variant develops 750 PS and 1050 Nm of torque. The WLTP certified range of the Taycan EV stands at 463 km (4S), 450 km (Turbo), and 420 km (Turbo S) on a single charge. 

Talking about the facelifted Macan, this luxury sports utility vehicle was globally unveiled in July this year. The Porsche Macan Facelift gets some visual updates and new features. Moreover, its variants have been rejigged and it gets significant mechanical updates with powerful engines. The standard Porsche Macan is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor that develops 265 PS, the Macan S gets a new 2.9-litre V6 engine instead of the old 3.0-litre V6 unit. This motor churns out 380 PS in the S trim while the top-spec Macan GTS puts out 440 PS of power. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox and they get an all-wheel drivetrain.  

The new Porsche Macan Facelift and the all-electric Porsche Taycan EV will be launched in India on November 12, 2021. Currently, the Porsche Macan is priced in India between Rs 68.14 lakh – Rs 79.14 lakh, ex-showroom, and one can expect the facelifted model to charge a slight premium over the current prices. The all-electric Porsche Taycan is expected to be priced around Rs 2 crore, ex-showroom, and it will rival the likes of the Audi e-tron GT, Jaguar I-PACE, Mercedes-Benz EQC, etc. 

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

