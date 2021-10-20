Porsche Taycan beats 911 on the sales tally: Cayenne continues to hold the best-seller title

While the Porsche Taycan EV managed to outperform the 911, Cayenne grabs the title of best-selling model for the period of first three quarters of this year

By:October 20, 2021 7:15 PM
Porsche Taycan

 

Porsche has an extensive line-up that includes hunkered-down roadsters, coupes, convertibles, saloons, and fast SUVs. The performance car brand has just released the sales figures for the first nine months of this year. The company has registered a growth of 13 per cent over the corresponding period last year (Jan – Sept 2020) by selling 2,17,198 units globally.

The title of the best-selling vehicle remained in Cayenne’s custody, as the SUV could find 62,451 buyers from across the world in the period of the first nine months of the year. Following it hot on the heels is another SUV – Porsche Macan. The brand retailed a total of 61,944 units of the Macan globally. However, the third best-selling model turned out to be the Taycan EV. The four-door electric coupe even managed to outsell the super-iconic 911.

Porsche sold 28,640 units of the Taycan EV in this period, whereas the sales figure for the 911 was recorded at 27,972 units. The Porsche Panamera, on the other hand, posted a sales figure of 20,275 units with a YoY increment of 1 per cent. Roughly 16,000 units of the Boxster and 718 Cayman were also sold during this period. The German marque is even working on an electrified iteration of the Macan, which will break cover by 2023.

Talking of the Taycan, it has the lowest centre of gravity of all Porsche models on sale. The weight distribution is near-ideal 49:51. It gets a 90 kWh battery pack, and hence, weighs in at 2.2 tonnes. Nevertheless, the Porsche Taycan can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 2.8 seconds with a peak power output of 760 Hp and max torque of 1,050 Nm. The claimed range for the Taycan stands at 452 km in the Turbo mode and 420 km in the Turbo S mode.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra XUV700 gets 65,000 bookings in two weeks: Deliveries to commence from 30th October

Mahindra XUV700 gets 65,000 bookings in two weeks: Deliveries to commence from 30th October

Tata Tiago CNG India launch next month: Unofficial bookings open

Tata Tiago CNG India launch next month: Unofficial bookings open

Maserati Grecale unveil postponed: Chip shortage to be blamed

Maserati Grecale unveil postponed: Chip shortage to be blamed

Royal Enfield reveals two limited edition helmets from 120th anniversary range: Price, how to buy

Royal Enfield reveals two limited edition helmets from 120th anniversary range: Price, how to buy

SUN Mobility raises $50 mn: To expand EV charging services in India & global markets

SUN Mobility raises $50 mn: To expand EV charging services in India & global markets

Here's what Tata Punch's accessory packs get you: Complete details

Here's what Tata Punch's accessory packs get you: Complete details

2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Price, specs compared

2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Price, specs compared

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to be most powerful Pulsar yet: Top 5 highlights explained

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to be most powerful Pulsar yet: Top 5 highlights explained

Land Rover Discovery gets new flagship Metropolitan Edition: What’s new

Land Rover Discovery gets new flagship Metropolitan Edition: What’s new

Toyota Innova Crysta limited edition launched: Gets 360-degree camera, HUD, TPMS & more

Toyota Innova Crysta limited edition launched: Gets 360-degree camera, HUD, TPMS & more

Honda introduces new innovative anti-virus cabin air-filter for all its cars: Details

Honda introduces new innovative anti-virus cabin air-filter for all its cars: Details

Volvo Cars launch IPO: Expecting to raise $2.9 billion

Volvo Cars launch IPO: Expecting to raise $2.9 billion

Commercial EVs to be a sought after choice for new buyers this festive season

Commercial EVs to be a sought after choice for new buyers this festive season

2021 VW Polo National Racing Championship goes green after a year of virtual racing

2021 VW Polo National Racing Championship goes green after a year of virtual racing

All-New Bajaj Pulsar 250F officially teased: Launch on 28th October

All-New Bajaj Pulsar 250F officially teased: Launch on 28th October

MG Astor gets 'Car-as-a-platform': In-car subscriptions for entertainment, digital payments & more

MG Astor gets 'Car-as-a-platform': In-car subscriptions for entertainment, digital payments & more

Bookings for 2021 Audi Q5 facelift now open: Launching soon!

Bookings for 2021 Audi Q5 facelift now open: Launching soon!

Volvo XC60 Facelift, S90 mild-hybrid launched in India: Priced at Rs 61.90 lakh

Volvo XC60 Facelift, S90 mild-hybrid launched in India: Priced at Rs 61.90 lakh

IIT researchers to develop first-ever location-based 'smart speed warning system'

IIT researchers to develop first-ever location-based 'smart speed warning system'

Tata Punch: Top five key highlights of Tata’s new sub-compact SUV

Tata Punch: Top five key highlights of Tata’s new sub-compact SUV