Porsche Taycan beats 911 on the sales tally: Cayenne continues to hold the best-seller title

While the Porsche Taycan EV managed to outperform the 911, Cayenne grabs the title of best-selling model for the period of first three quarters of this year

Porsche has an extensive line-up that includes hunkered-down roadsters, coupes, convertibles, saloons, and fast SUVs. The performance car brand has just released the sales figures for the first nine months of this year. The company has registered a growth of 13 per cent over the corresponding period last year (Jan – Sept 2020) by selling 2,17,198 units globally.

The title of the best-selling vehicle remained in Cayenne’s custody, as the SUV could find 62,451 buyers from across the world in the period of the first nine months of the year. Following it hot on the heels is another SUV – Porsche Macan. The brand retailed a total of 61,944 units of the Macan globally. However, the third best-selling model turned out to be the Taycan EV. The four-door electric coupe even managed to outsell the super-iconic 911.

Porsche sold 28,640 units of the Taycan EV in this period, whereas the sales figure for the 911 was recorded at 27,972 units. The Porsche Panamera, on the other hand, posted a sales figure of 20,275 units with a YoY increment of 1 per cent. Roughly 16,000 units of the Boxster and 718 Cayman were also sold during this period. The German marque is even working on an electrified iteration of the Macan, which will break cover by 2023.

Talking of the Taycan, it has the lowest centre of gravity of all Porsche models on sale. The weight distribution is near-ideal 49:51. It gets a 90 kWh battery pack, and hence, weighs in at 2.2 tonnes. Nevertheless, the Porsche Taycan can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 2.8 seconds with a peak power output of 760 Hp and max torque of 1,050 Nm. The claimed range for the Taycan stands at 452 km in the Turbo mode and 420 km in the Turbo S mode.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.