Porsche Taycan 4S introduced: Affordable performance variant to sit below the Turbo variants

Staying true to its promise Porsche has released the more affordable fast version of the all-electric Taycan badged as the Taycan 4S which will sit below the Turbo and Turbo S variants. While Porsche borrows the ‘4S’ badge from the 911 and Panamera models, but the Taycan being all-electric has its own little spin to the badge. The 4S as standard will feature a Performance Battery package, but if you pay a little more you can get the Performance Battery Plus package which takes the same power unit from the Turbo and Turbo S in a more affordable package.

The standard Performance Battery 4S uses a 79kWh battery pack and the EV is capable of 429hp and 640Nm of torque. When using launch control, the power available rises to 522bhp initially. Adding the Plus package with the bigger battery, the standard power available stands at a whopping 482bhp and 650Nm of torque. Again with launch control activated, the more powerful $s can deliver 563bhp. The Performance Battery Plus 4S uses a 92.3kWh battery pack.

The Taycan 4S is available as an all-wheel-drive package with two electric motors mounted at each axle. 0-100 takes 3.9 seconds while it maxes out at 250kmph. The Taycan uses Porsche’s 800-volt charging system. Porsche claims when ideal, it can charge from 5-80% in just 22 minutes.

The Taycan 4S differentiates itself from the rest of the range with a lower front bumper, restyled side skirts and a new rear diffuser finished in black.

The Porsche Taycan has been confirmed to arrive in India in early 2020. Whether the 4S will be launched in India is currently unknown.