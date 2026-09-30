Porsche starts Cayenne EV deliveries, eyes high double-digit sales

Porsche India commences customer deliveries of the all-electric Cayenne SUV, priced from Rs 1.77 crore. Available in Cayenne Electric and 1,156 hp Turbo Electric variants featuring a 113 kWh battery pack and AWD, discover full specs, performance, prices, options, and waiting period details in India.

Porsche India has commenced customer deliveries of the all-electric Cayenne SUV. It is available in two variants, the entry-level Cayenne Electric and Cayenne Turbo Electric, priced at Rs 1.77 crore and Rs 2.28 crore, respectively, before options.



The brand aims to sell Cayenne Electric in “high double digits” by the end of next calendar year, depending on allocations, according to dealer sources. Initial allocations for the SUV were already called for at the time of launch, according to Porsche India.

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The Cayenne Electric is the third fully electric Porsche model available in India, joining the Macan and Taycan EVs. It comes with a 113kWh battery pack and dual motors with all-wheel drive as standard. With launch control engaged, the base variant delivers 442hp while the Turbo churns out a staggering 1,156hp making it the most powerful Porsche ever.

“The Cayenne enters an important new era with electrification, combining uncompromising Porsche performance with electric mobility while remaining unmistakably Porsche,” said Ashutosh Dixit, Head of Porsche India.

Despite the introduction of the electric Cayenne, Porsche will continue to offer petrol-powered Cayenne variants into the next decade, giving customers a choice of powertrains.

According to Dixit, “Demand for Porsche products remains strong in India, with around 30% of its buyers being repeat customers,” he said adding that the brand also sees a good number of Porsche cars and SUVs being exchanged at its outlets for newer models.

He further added that, “All Porsche models sold in India are fully imported and the waiting period is currently at least six months, while some models can take around a year to be delivered, depending on customer-selected options and customisations.”

Porsche uses a mix of dealer-level pre-configured vehicles and customer-personalised cars when introducing new models in India. For the Cayenne Electric, the mix is currently around 50:50 and is expected to change depending allocations for India, on overall demand and customer preferences.

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The company is also looking to strengthen owner communities in India. While several informal owner communities already exist, Porsche currently has no plans to establish an official Porsche owners’ club in the country.

The latest-generation 911 GT3 is expected to be Porsche India’s next major launch and is planned for introduction in the coming months.