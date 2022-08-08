Porsche reveals Cayenne Convertible prototype, after 20 years of its creation

Porsche’s prototype Cayenne, revealed as part of the model’s 20-year anniversary, is not a functional road car. It is instead a ‘package function model

German carmaker Porsche has revealed a previously unseen convertible prototype of the original Cayenne; the car was developed by Porsche in 2002 but it was not shown publicly.

The prototype Cayenne, revealed as part of the model’s 20-year anniversary, is not a functional road car. It is instead a ‘package function model’ – essentially a rolling chassis used for design and ergonomic development throughout 2002.

While the Cayenne was set to become an SUV from the start, despite the fact that the company had previously investigated other body styles, the German brand went ahead and experimented with a few derivatives anyway.

As a result of disagreements within the team, the Cayenne Convertible prototype has an asymmetrical rear and two versions were grafted on. The Porsche Carrera GT’s low, rakish tail is situated on the left side, while the right side features high-set tail lights roughly resembling those on the first-generation Porsche Panamera, which did not launch until 2009, seven years later.

The Cayenne Convertible prototype takes inspiration for its roof from the current 991-generation of the 911 Targa, having an elegant, high-quality soft top that can also be folded away quickly. Along with a two-door body style, There has also been a 200mm increase in the length of the rear quarter panels compared to the standard Cayenne, while the front remains the same.

According to Porsche, the aim of this project was to determine whether a Targa-topped Cayenne would remain comfortable for rear passengers, and to develop a fast-folding soft-top.

Talking about the specifications, Porsche engineers settled on a mechanism similar to that used by the current Porsche 911 Targa. It used a boot lid that could open from both the front and rear, to swallow either the top or your luggage. The fold would be made in a z-pattern, and the rear of the trunk had a special space just for the soft top, where it would be stowed. However, this system was never actually fitted to the car, meaning the roof had to be manually fitted to the package function model.

Porsche did not develop the convertible Cayenne further because it doubted its profitability, and it wasn’t sure if it complemented the rest of the range stylistically.