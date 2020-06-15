Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition launched at Rs 1.6 crore: Changes explained

The Porsche Panamera has been on sale for a decade and Porsche India is celebrating by introducing the limited edition Panamera 4 10 Years Edition. Draped in an all black avatar with gold wheels along with special elements bespoke to the Panamera 4 10 years Edition give it that menacing looks. This is what Porsche have done to celebrate the 10 years of the Panamera.

The Porsche Panamera was introduced in 2009 as the brand’s new super saloon. Offering four-doors and four seats, Porsche married the performance of the 911, with the family car layout with the first regeneration Panamera. While the Panamera walked the talk with performance, many criticised the way it looked. Now in its second-generation, the Panamera exhales new flare and is more refined and dynamic than before. Now in its tenth year in production, Porsche has sold more than 250,000 Panameras worldwide, making it one of the most successful models from Porsche’s line up as it offers the practicality of a family saloon and the performance of a sports car.

To celebrate the first decade of the Panamera, Porsche India has introduced the Panamera 4 10 years Edition. The Special model features an extensive standard list of features and some unique design highlights. While the special anniversary edition car could be finished in a select palette of colour options, it will come with satin-gloss White Gold Metallic 21-inch wheels, and feature White Gold Metallic “Panamera10” logos on the front doors. The similar design element has been used on the dash and the door sills of the car. The interior has been finished in all-black leather upholstery, complemented by the contrast White Gold stitching.

Pavan Shetty, Director of Porsche India said, “With more than 250,000 Panamera cars delivered around the world since its launch, our luxury saloon has established itself as a coveted model in the last decade. The new Panamera 4 10 Years Edition represents this remarkable achievement. In a market where many luxury vehicles are chauffeur driven, it’s rewarding for me to see the Panamera remains as the only prestige saloon in our market which is focused equally towards the driver as well as its passengers. It’s a true sports car for the drive to the office and fun on the track,”

In addition to the bespoke design elements on the special 10 Years Edition, the Panamera 4 has been equipped with LED matrix headlights including PDLS Plus, Lane Change Assist, Park Assist, reversing camera, panoramic sunroof, 14-way comfort seats, soft-close doors, with the Bose Surround Sound system all as standard.

Being built on the Panamera 4 variant, the 10 Years Edition is powered by a 2.9-litre, biturbo V6-engine which is tuned to develop 300hp and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 5.3 seconds and up to a top speed of 262kmph. Using the PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission, the power is sent to the all-wheel-drive system of the vehicle. Porsche has also equipped the model with adaptive three-chamber air suspension and variable Power Steering Plus as standard.

The Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition has been launched in India and is retailing for a price of Rs 1,60,46,000 (ex-showroom).

