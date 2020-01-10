Porsche owner in Ahmedabad gets massive Rs 27 lakh challan: Here’s why

In the month of November last year, Ahmedabad Police caught a Porsche 911 Carrera S bearing no registration plates and with the owner having no documents for the same. The vehicle was stopped by the Ahmedabad west police under a routine check. The city police detained the vehicle at that time and slapped the owner a fine of Rs 9.8 lakh. Information of the same was shared by the Ahmedabad police on its official twitter account during the month of November itself. In a recent update to the matter, Ahmedabad police, in a recent tweet, has shared that the Porsche owner has now been issued a challan of Rs 27.68 lakh. The tweet by the authorities claims that this is one of the highest ever fines issued in India ever.

"RTO @cotguj slaps a fine of total INR 27.68 Lakh on Porsche Car which was detained during a routine check by Ahmedabad Traffic West Police for not having required documents. One of the highest fine amount levied in the country ever." tweeted the Ahmedabad Police through its official twitter account.

Image Source: Ahmedabad Police/Twitter

The vehicle in question if a Porsche 911 Carrera S. It costs closer to the mark of Rs 2 crore in India. It is powered by a 3.8-litre, flat-6 engine. This rear-mounted engine is capable of churning out 400 hp of power along with 440 Nm of torque. The Porsche 911 Carrera S can achieve a top speed of 302 kmph. It can go from 0-100 kmph in a matter of just 4.3 seconds.

Image Source: Ahmedabad Police/Twitter