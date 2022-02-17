Porsche Macan T unveiled: Lighter than Macan SUV, packs 261 hp

The Macan T is the only Porsche model to feature steel suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard, combined with the body being lowered by 15 mm.

Porsche has taken the wraps off an addition to the Macan line up in the form of a lighter version called Macan T. The four-door car will carry a designation which has so far only been used on 911 and 718 models. The letter T denotes ‘Touring’ and has been in use for Porsches since the 1960s. The new Macan T features a dynamic set-up and a lightweight, two-litre turbo engine, and a range of standard equipment that the manufactuer says is ideal for a sporty driving style. This concept positions the Macan T between the Macan and the Macan S.

The two-litre, four-cylinder turbo engine of the Macan T aims to offer a balance of weight and performance. Compared to the 2.9-litre biturbo V6 engine in the Macan S, the powertrain in the Macan T weighs 58.8 kg less on the front axle.

The Macan T has an output of 261 hp and 400 Nm of torque and the engine is coupled with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission (PDK) and the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive system.

When fitted with the standard Sport Chrono Package including the mode switch and Sport Response button on the steering wheel, the Macan T accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 232 km/h.

The Macan T is the only Porsche model to feature steel suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard, combined with the body being lowered by 15 mm. It gets anti-roll bars on the front axle that are now more rigid and the car’s chassis has been retuned.

The Macan T makes use of Porsche Traction Management (PTM) that has been specially designed with a rear-wheel bias. Adding adaptive air suspension with PASM and lowering the body by a further 10 mm is also an option – a new feature for Macan models with four-cylinder engines.

The interior of the Macan T boasts as standard, eight-way electrically adjustable heated sports seats that feature exclusive upholstery based on the Black leather package. The contrasting colour from the exterior continues inside the vehicle in the form of decorative silver stitching on the seats, headrests and steering wheel.

The Macan T also benefits from all of the new elements of the model generation revised in summer 2021, such as the new centre console with its glass-look and touch-sensitive surface, as well as the fully networked Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system with a 10.9-inch touch screen and online navigation as standard.