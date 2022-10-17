Porsche Macan EV delayed to 2024 due to software issues

The Macan BEV is currently undergoing tests and is expected to take on the upcoming Audi Q6 e-tron, BMW iX and the recently launched Polestar 3.

We don’t want to sound like a killjoy for Porsche fans, but the roll-out of the much-awaited Macan EV has been pushed back to 2024. The luxury automobile company recently confirmed that the all-electric SUV’s launch has been deferred due to software development issues. The Macan EV was expected to hit the road in 2023.

The Volkswagen Group has been working on an all-new software platform with the help of Volkswagen AG’s subsidiary CARIAD. Porsche has confirmed that the Group is currently developing, together with CARIAD and Audi an all-new architecture, the E3 1.2 platform for the all-electric Macan BEV, which the Group plans to begin delivering in 2024. It is an open secret, but according to a July report by Automobilwoche, a German media publication, like the Macan, the Audi Q6 e-tron will also be based on the E3 1.2 platform. This means that the latter vehicle will also be delayed.

Porsche revealed the development strategy in its prospectus that was issued when the company’s shares were listed on the stock market recently. According to the report, the E3 1.2 platform is still under active development, a risk remains that the Group will not achieve its existing cycle plan for new vehicles on schedule, in particular BEV models of the 718 and the Cayenne. Further delays or difficulties with the E3 1.2 platform could also prevent the launch of models based on the E3 1.2 Evo platform.

The Porsche prospectus further explained that as the Volkswagen Group is for the first time developing such a platform and is relying on its suppliers for software development. As a result, the production of the Macan EV is delayed.

The Volkswagen Group aims to achieve over 50 per cent of its new models to be electric in 2025 and over 80 per cent of BEVs in 2030.

