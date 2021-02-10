Porsche India’s Instagram account hacked: Cats of Instagram take over grid

Fans and followers are aware that Porsche India's Instagram account does not look right and it hasn't for several hours, with several commenting on these posts asking 'what in the world is going on!'

‘Cats of Instagram’ is a hashtag stupendously popular on Instagram and why wouldn’t it be. Who isn’t entertained by watching furry little rascals deliberately push items off the top of the table? However, the cats seem to have stomped greater authority and have now barged their way into Porsche India’s Instagram account. Visit the company’s Instagram grid and it looks like the #catsofinstagram hall of fame. Fans and followers are aware of the matter with several commenting on these posts asking ‘what in the world is going on!’

We contacted Porsche with the same question and the company has confirmed that their Instagram has been hacked by an unknown miscreant entity. The company is now working with Instagram to regain control back on its account and restore order.

Such news about social media accounts being hacked is becoming more common than they used to be and while they are mostly harmless, such disconcerting behaviour does cause a lot of trouble and unnecessary disruption.

In August 2020, the Paytm Mall was hacked and then the Twitter account of the prime minister of India was hacked by a group that wanted to state that they didn’t hack Paytm Mall.

With digital technology taking over most of our daily activities, the downsides of them will also grow ever larger. For example, even our cars today are Internet-connected and remote access is a real concern many have had.

