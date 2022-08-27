Porsche India showcases personalisation options

Porsche India hosted a special workshop at Porsche Centre Kochi to showcase the possible configuration and individualisation options available through the ‘Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur’ department.

Porsche India hosted a special workshop for Porsche enthusiasts and media representatives at Porsche Centre Kochi to showcase the possible configuration and individualisation options available through the ‘Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur’ department.

Two bespoke Porsche, a Panamera Turbo S and a Cayenne GTS, which have been extensively configured and personalised within the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offering are now on display.

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur is designed to meet the exact personal customer wishes and is an important part of the global offering from Porsche. Through its divisions, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, Porsche Tequipment and Porsche Classic, there is a wide array of personalisation possibilities, with more than 700 options available from Exclusive Manufaktur alone.

“For many Porsche customers taking delivery of their new car means the fulfilment of a life-long dream. As a result, they want to own a car that is unique and portrays their personality. Any Porsche can be as unique as a fingerprint,” says Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India.

The range of individualisation options for new vehicles currently extends from personal customer consulting during the configuration process through to the realisation of limited small series with more options available in the future.

Examples include various exterior wrap options, prints on the floor mats, illuminated door entry guards and logo projectors in the vehicle doors.

In addition, customers can choose to become designers themselves during the ordering process by extending the personalisation options for individual components directly in the car configurator.

The Panamera Turbo S in GT silver metallic, fitted with 21-inch panamera exclusive design wheels, showcases a range of carbon design elements. This includes carbon design side skirts and specially designed front and rear aprons in carbon.

On the exterior, the sports exhaust system with sports tailpipes in black, tinted LED matrix headlights including Porsche light system plus and design taillights enhances the overall appearance.

The interior of the Panamera Turbo S with abachi anthracite wood finish trims includes sport chrono package with the Porsche design subsecond clock and an exclusive design gear selector.

The carmine red cayenne GTS fitted with 21-inch RS spyder design wheels, features the GTS interior package along with decorative stitching in a contrasting colour and GTS sports seat centre in alcantara.

Other Exclusive options on the cayenne GTS are sport chrono package with the Porsche design subsecond clock, exclusive design gear selector, Porsche rear seat entertainment with BOSE surround sound system, tinted LED matrix headlights including Porsche dynamic light system plus and the carbon design package.

The vehicle key pouch leather in carmine red adds even more oomph to the personalisation aspect.