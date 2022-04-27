Porsche India registers strong growth for Q1 2022: Delivered 188 units

Porsche India has recorded a smashing first quarter of this year with sales of 188 units. It is the highest-ever figure for a quarter since 2014.

Porsche India has posted its strongest performance for a quarter since 2014. The first quarter of the year 2022 has given strong momentum to Porsche’s sales in India. The company has registered a 22 per cent increase in the number of new car deliveries in comparison to the corresponding period last year. A total of 188 units were delivered in the first three months of this year, thereby representing a strong push in sales.

Best-selling models came from the company’s SUV range, which comprises of the Cayenne and Macan. Furthermore, the brand is expanding its reach to new cities now. New facilities have been recently inaugurated in Chennai and Bengaluru, totalling to eight sales touchpoints in the country. In addition, Looking ahead, Porsche India is keen on expanding its product line-up with the addition of new models – the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Cayenne Turbo GT. Talking of recent launches, the Macan facelift and Taycan EV have been received rather warmly by Indian enthusiasts.

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director for Porsche India, says the figures continue the positive trend set last year: “The momentum from 2021’s solid results, with a 62-percent increase over the previous year, was transferred into the first quarter with an excellent overall result that we are all proud of. First and foremost, it is a reflection of the outstanding work being done by our business partners whom I would like to thank for their support and dedication.”

“Porsche is an aspirational brand – a dream for many from an early age. The first quarter results have shown us that our hard work has paid off with an increasing number of enthusiasts and fans visiting our showrooms to view and test drive our benchmark two-door and four-door sports cars. We are excited about the next new products that will once again highlight the brand’s motorsport heritage”, he continued.

