Porsche India delivers 193 units in Q3 2022: Records 37% YoY growth

Porsche India has revealed its sales figures for the third quarter of 2022. In Q3 this year, the Indian subsidiary of this German car manufacturer delivered 193 luxury cars, recording a 37 per cent YoY growth. The company has sold 571 units in the first nine months of 2022, surpassing the previous best full-year total of 534 units delivered in 2013.

1/3: Porsche India has enjoyed its strongest retail period to date during the third quarter of 2022. We have recorded 71% growth across the first nine months, exceeding our previous best end-of-year total with three months remaining.#PorscheIndia pic.twitter.com/kToetcNmXG — Porsche India (@Porsche_India) October 19, 2022

On a consolidated basis, Porsche India has delivered 71 per cent growth in its car sales in the first nine months — January-September — of the current year, the company said in a press statement. Porsche India, which is a part of the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), had retailed a total of 378 cars in the domestic market in the first half of 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director of Porsche India, said, “Having recorded 71% growth year-to-date, we are truly excited to see what the rest of 2022 can deliver for Porsche India, its customers and stakeholders who have made this possible.”

He further added, “By holding events like Track days and stimulating the market with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur (program) showcases through our dealerships, we have generated a buzz that will help carry the momentum into the fourth quarter and next year.”

The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur (program) along with its Tequipment and Classic programmes, allows car buyers to personalise their car with more than 700 options to choose from. It’s worth mentioning that SAVWIPL manages the Indian region of five Volkswagen Group brands, namely Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini.

