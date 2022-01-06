Porsche expands sports car range: 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 & 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 launched in India

The 718 range of Porsche gets two new models in its Indian line-up – Cayman GTS 4.0 and Boxster GTS 4.0. These sports cars come with a 4.0L flat-six motor.

Porsche India has today launched two new models in the Indian market – 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and 718 Cayman GTS 4.0. With the introduction of these two new models, Porsche India has expanded its two-seater sports car line-up for Indian buyers. Talking of the prices, the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 is priced at Rs. 1,49,78,000 (Ex-Showroom), while the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 will retail for Rs. 1,46,50,000 (Ex-Showroom).

Starting with the Porsche 718 Cayman, the two-door coupe is a well-known model among enthusiasts. In its current-gen iteration, it comes with LED headlamps, 20-inch Satin Black alloy wheels, large air intakes on the front, and black air blades on the sides. Moreover, the headlamps feature a black tint in the GTS grade. The rear apron gets separated exhaust mufflers for the GTS trim, while it gets an automatic rear spoiler as well. The latter comes into action when the speed exceeds over 125 kmph. A similar theme is followed on the Boxster too, which is the convertible version in the Porsche’s 718 range.

The GTS models come with a PCM interface for the touchscreen infotainment unit. Furthermore, a sports steering wheel is offered as standard fitment on the GTS range. Quite interestingly, this steering wheel is free from any buttons whatsoever. Moreover, the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 sit 20 mm lower to the ground than the regular Cayman and Boxster models, thanks to stiffer springs.

Powering these sports cars is a 4.0L naturally-aspirated flat-six motor that dishes out 394 hp of peak power and 419 Nm of max torque. These vehicles have a top speed of 292 kmph, while the braking power comes from aluminium rotors and monobloc brake callipers. The GTS range features 350 mm rotors on the front and 330 mm rotors on the rear.