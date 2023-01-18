Porsche Cayman GT4 RS to officially debut in India on January 25

Porsche India is going to showcase its 718 GT4 RS in Mumbai for the first time on January 25 at its ‘festival of dreams’ . Along with that the German carmaker is also exhibiting its entire line-up.

Porsche launched its 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India in May 2022 at a starting price of Rs 2.54 crore (ex-showroom). Now Porsche India is going to showcase its 718 GT4 RS in Mumbai for the first time on January 25 at its ‘festival of dreams’ . Along with that the German carmaker is also exhibiting its entire line-up.

The 718 range starts in India with the regular 718 Cayman that has a starting price of Rs 1.36 crore. The company managed to reduce the car’s weight by 35 kg compared to the 718 GTS.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS gets power from the 4-litre flat-six naturally aspirated engine good enough to produce a power output of 493bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque which is 80bhp and 20 Nm more than the regular Cayman GT4.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS gets the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, it can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.4 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 315kmph.

Now talking about the design language of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, It rides on 20-inch forged aluminium wheels with 408mm disc brakes at the front and 380mm discs at the rear.

It features an electrically adjustable front diffuser while the ride height has dropped by 30mm compared to the regular Caymans. It also features RS-specific suspension settings as well as a retuned chassis for better stiffness.