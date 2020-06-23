Porsche Cayenne recalled in India: Possible fuel leak and few other safety hazards

41 units of the Porsche Cayenne manufactured between 2018-2020 have been recalled for various reasons including fuel leaks and related safety threats on the road.

By:Updated: Jun 23, 2020 5:13 PM

The Volkswagen Group in India seems to be recalling its cars in the last few months. While the Audi TT was recalled last week, it is now the turn of the Porsche Cayenne. The luxury SUV recall is in two batches. One is for those cars manufactured between 2018-2020 while another one is for the cars made this year. Porsche says that the 2018 onwards manufactured cars – the Cayenne Turbo, Turbo S E-Hybrid , Turbo Coupé , Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupé have an issue with the fuel leaking. The official statement says, “Due to a weakness in the quick connector component on the fuel supply line, the leak-tightness of the quick connector may not be guaranteed at very high engine compartment temperatures on affected vehicles. As a result, fuel may leak from the quick connector on the fuel supply line, which can be perceived as an odour.” Only 34 cars are being recalled for this reason.

As for the 2020 cars, this includes only the Porsche Cayenne Coupe. The reason stated for the recall is “Due to an incorrect material pairing used by a supplier, the friction weld between the connection and pipe on an oil line of the Tiptronic transmission may not have been carried out in accordance with specifications. If this is the case, fluid leaks can occur between the connection and the pipe. Leaking ATF can pose a danger to the following traffic while driving.”

Porsche India is likely to ask customers to schedule an appointment and come to the service station. It is also likely that the vehicles might be picked up from home and after the service, could be dropped back. The aforementioned services are unlikely to cost the customer anything. Given that the recall could be for a time-consuming process, the service might take an entire day to be completed. Given the current situation, very few Porsche service centres might be operational as well.

