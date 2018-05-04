Porsche Cayenne plug-in hybrid SUV India launch confirmed: Details on Porsche’s first hybrid SUV

German automaker, Porsche is expanding its hybrid range globally and now has confirmed the launch of its Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV in the Indian market. Porsche plans to further expand its Cayenne portfolio with the hybrid variant. It is powered by a 3L V6 engine that sheds a 340 hp along with an electric motor that further gives a boost of 136 hp. Combined the engine and the electric motor has a combined maximum power output of 462 hp and 700 Nm of torque. Porsche says that the performance of the Cayenne's combustion engine has further improved by 7hp and the electric engine contributes to more 43% power.

Porsche claims that the Cayenne hybrid can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 5.0 seconds and has a maximum speed of 253 kmph. On pure electric mode, the new Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid go up to 44 kilometres with a maximum speed of 135 kmph. This new hybrid SUV also features a range of driver assistance systems and includes a head-up display, massage seats and 22-inch light metal wheels.

The boost strategy has been derived from the Porsche 918 Spyder supercar is a new addition. It ensures that the electric engine can be used in all the standard Sport Chrono Package driving modes for an additional performance boost. Battery capacity on the Porsche Cayenne E-hybrid has gone up by about 30% says, Porsche.

Battery capacity has improved significantly in the Cayenne E-Hybrid, along with the distance on electricity and the boost reserves: in comparison to the previous model, capacity increased from 10.8 to 14.1 kWh – an increase of up to 30 percent. The fluid-cooled battery is stored beneath the loading floor in the rear of the car. It comprises eight cell modules with 13 prismatic lithium-ion cells each.

Porsche has also redesigned the Cayenne E-Hybrid’s drive train. The hybrid module consists of an integrated combination of electric engine and separating clutch.The engine is mated to the 8-speed Tiptronic S gearbox.

2018 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid will make its India debut in September 2018 and that's when the prices and India specification will be announced. The SUV will come to India as a CBU and with the current tax structure expect the Cayenne SUV to be priced above 2 crore mark. Government is considering a new tax structure on hybrid and electric vehicles and maybe by the launch of this hybrid SUV, we have a clarity on prices and new tax structure. Currently, Volvo XC90 SUV is the only plug-in-hybrid SUV on sale in India.