Porsche Cayenne performance variant breaks record for fastest SUV around Nürburgring

Porsche Cayenne Turbo variant, with test driver Lars Kern at the wheel, set a new record in the 'SUV, off-road vehicle, van, pick-up' category lapping the 20.832 km long circuit

By:Updated: Jun 17, 2021 5:25 PM
Performance porsche Cayenne Nurburgring

A performance variant based on the Porsche Cayenne Turbo has set a new lap record around the fabled Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit ahead of its launch. The SUV with test driver Lars Kern at the wheel set a new record in the ‘SUV, off-road vehicle, van, pick-up’ category lapping the 20.832 km long circuit in 7:38:925 minutes.

The notary public also confirmed the series production status of the still lightly camouflaged SUV, which will make its global debut soon. Information on the basic retail price, model specifications and local availability can be obtained at Porsche Centres.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“The Cayenne changed direction at lightning speed in the fast curves, with no wobble and no tendency to understeer. Even in very technical stretches, the Cayenne is a real driver’s car that is easy to control. The drivetrain makes a really strong impression. It delivers power in every situation as well as perfect gear changes,” said Lars Kern, who accompanied long periods of the car’s development, of his record drive.

Also read: Delhi gets India's first Porsche Studio! Special interactive dealership now open

Lars Kern recorded his fast lap of the Nordschleife on 14 June 2021 with a summer-like outside temperature of 23 degrees Celsius and a track temperature of 46 degrees Celsius. The record-breaking Cayenne was equipped with a racing seat and roll cage.

The performance tyres used for the record lap were 22-inch Pirelli P Zero Corsas that were specially developed for the new Cayenne model.

Porsche have not announced a date for the performance model’s world premiere and there is so far no word on whether it’ll make it here. But the company did expand its interactive dealership network in India with a new Studio in New Delhi in January this year.

