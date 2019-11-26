Porsche Cayenne Coupe India launch on December 13: Here’s what the SUV offers

Porsche has announced that on December 13, it will be launching the brand new Porsche Cayenne Coupe SUV in India. Porsche had already confirmed that the Cayenne Coupe will be arriving in India in the final quarter of the calendar year. Now the manufacturer has released the final date when the coupe-styled SUV will make its debut in India.

The Cayenne Coupe is expected to be slightly more expensive than that regular Cayenne model in India. Prices are expected to be around the region of Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom). Like the regular model, the Cayenne Coupe is likely to come in three variants; Cayenne Coupe, Cayenne Turbo Coupe, Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe is the official website is to be believed.

In terms of styling, the Cayenne Coupe is similar to the regular Cayenne. However, it gets a newly designed rear section with the sloping roofline for the coupe-esque design. In order to make the design flow homogeneously, Porsche has reworked the entire upper half of the vehicle starting right from the A-Pillar. Porsche will offer two options of the roof of the vehicle which include a panoramic fixed glass roof or the optional carbon-fibre roof. The Cayenne Coupe also gets the Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) which helps the rear spoiler extend 135mm when the vehicle crosses the speed of 90kmph.

The interior is identically equipped like the regular Cayenne, and so are the powertrain options. There will be a 3-litre 6-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine or the option of the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 542bhp on offer. Both engines will come with the 7-speed Porsche PDK automatic transmission.