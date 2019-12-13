Porsche Cayenne Coupe launched at Rs 1.31 crore: Sport Chrono Package as standard

The year 2019 has been great for Porsche India as the German manufacturer has launched three models. It started with the latest generation of the 911 range, followed by the new Macan and now Porsche has launched the Cayenne Coupe. The Porsche Cayenne Coupe has been introduced in India in two variants which include the standard Cayenne Coupe, Cayenne Turbo Coupe.

Based on the regular sports SUV, the Cayenne Coupe builds on the underpinnings of the standard model, albeit with an all-new and more dynamic roofline. The entire upper half of the SUV has been re-engineered with a new rear section. The entire roofline from the A-Pillar to the back has been reworked for the styling to flow inhomogeneously. the tail section has been re-designed and features a new active rear spoiler. Customers of the Cayenne Coupe would also be offered with the choice of a carbon-fibre roof or a glass panoramic roof.

The interior is laid out similarly to what is found on the current generation Cayenne SUV. It gets the Porsche Advanced Cockpit with the dual 7-inch full HD driver instrument cluster, along with the 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen system.

As for engine options the Sports Chrono Package is offered as standard, the standard car will come with a 340hp 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6. The Cayenne Turbo Coupe gets a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8. This engine is tuned to develop 550hp and 770Nm of torque. Both variants are equipped with the 8-Speed Tiptronic S transmission.

The Cayenne Coupe maxes out at 243kmph and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in Just 6 seconds. The Cayenne Turbo Coupe, on the other hand, maxes out at 286kmph and accelerates from 0-100kmph in 3.9 seconds. Should you equip the Cayenne Coupe models with any of the three optional lightweight sports packages, the acceleration times drop down further.

The ex-showroom variant wise prices of the Porsche Cayenne Coupe are as follows:

Cayenne Coupe- Rs 1.31 crore

Cayenne Turbo Coupe - Rs 1.97 crore