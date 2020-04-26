Porsche Boxster driver made to do squats by Indore Police on street

A driver of a Porsche Boxster was forced to do squats while holding his ears by Indore Police when he ventured out in his convertible sportscar during the lockdown.

A video of a man who was seen driving his Porsche 718 Boxster in Indore during lockdown has gone viral. The video shows Indore police stopping the driver at a check post and making the driver step out of the car, hold his ears and performs squats repeatedly. ANI reports that the driver was flagged down Indore’s security committee personnel yesterday while he was driving his Porsche amid lockdown.

However, ANI reports the driver later claimed that the incident occurred when he was returning home from work when he was stopped. He alleges that he displayed his pass to the authorities who have flagged him down, but they allegedly abused him and asked him to perform squats. The driver claims that he tried to reason with them, but the personnel did not listen and then asked him to leave.

Following the incident, ANI also received a response from the Indore ASP. The ASP said that those who were travelling unnecessarily were being stopped. But action against the Porsche driver was taken as he was not wearing a mask. The ASP also mentioned that mixed forces are deployed at checkpoints – personnel from Police, Security Committee and SPOs.

The Porsche 718 Boxster is the smallest convertible sports car made by the German manufacturer. The driver was driving is a 2017 model and a new one has a starting price of Rs 89.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The Porsche 718 Boxster is a mid-engined rear-wheel-drive sports car that is powered by a two-litre 4-cylinder engine that develops 300hp and 380Nm of torque. Porsche claims that the 718 Boxster is capable of accelerating from 0-100kmph in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 275kmph.

Source: ANI Twitter

