Porsche Approved pre-owned program launched in India

Porsche India becomes the first sports car brand in the country to offer its pre-owned cars under the new Porsche Approved program.

There are many Porsche fans who have lived a dream of having a top tier Porsche in their garage someday, but cannot afford a new one, so here is good news for them. Now, Porsche is helping to turn those dreams into reality by launching its new pre-owned car program — Porsche Approved.

Porsche India becomes the first sports car brand to offer its pre-owned cars in the country under the new Porsche approved program. Also, the company is providing a comprehensive warranty on its used cars for a minimum of 12 months, (though Porsche said the term depends on the age of the car as well), and along with that comes the benefit of 24-hour roadside assistance once the cars undergo a 111-point inspection test. The 12-month warranty includes repairs and labour costs, except for consumables and wear-tear items, such as tyres, fluids, brake pads, and windscreen wipers.

However, Porsche is only offering its cars that are either up to six years old to have completed not more than 2 lakh km.

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India said, “This is an important step for Porsche India to extend our services into the pre-owned car segment, as it shows our commitment to customer satisfaction long after the car has been sold and even to customers who have never owned a new Porsche. Our goal is for every Porsche to maintain its high quality regardless of age as a token of our gratitude to our customers for their many years of loyalty and support.”

Porsche has already delivered its first car under its pre-owned car programme, which is a 911 GT3. With Porsche Approved, the company is enabling a wider range of potential customers to access its lineup of cars. Porsche India has an inventory of 365 cars as of now.

There is an easy process to buy a pre-owned Porsche car, the interested buyer just has to visit the automaker’s website and choose any used Porsche car according to their preference. Also, the automaker claims that the service will be available across all its dealerships in the country.