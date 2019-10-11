Porsche and Boeing collaborate to develop electric flying car with vertical takeoff and landing

Porsche and Boeing recently signed a memorandum of understanding to under which the two will be working together to develop an all-electric flying car to enter the premium urban air mobility market that is expected to catch on after 2025. A 2018 study by Porsche Consulting forecasts that the urban air mobility market will pick up speed after 2025. The study also indicates that urban air mobility solutions will transport passengers more quickly and efficiently than current conventional means of terrestrial transport, at a lower cost and with greater flexibility.

“Porsche is looking to enhance its scope as a sports car manufacturer by becoming a leading brand for premium mobility. In the longer term, this could mean moving into the third dimension of travel,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “We are combining the strengths of two leading global companies to address a potential key market segment of the future.”

Boeing, Porsche and Aurora Flight Sciences (a subsidiary of Boeing) are working on a fully electric flying vehicle capable of vertical takeoff and landing. Engineers from both companies, as well as Porsche subsidiaries Porsche Engineering Services GmbH and Studio F.A. Porsche, will implement and test a prototype.

Hyundai creates in-house flying car division: Appoints former NASA engineer as lead

Boeing is already competing with arch-rival Airbus SE and other companies to introduce small self-flying vehicles capable of vertical takeoff and landing.

Earlier this year, the planemaker conducted an inaugural test flight of an aerial car prototype that could accommodate two to four passengers and fly up to 80 km.

The test flight was within months of Airbus showcasing a prototype of an autonomous passenger vehicle in partnership with Volkswagen’s premium brand, Audi, that has the ability to both fly and drive. Porsche has been aiming to build flying cars that can be used as taxis and for ride-sharing purposes.