Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo: Top five fun facts about the world’s fastest racing car!

Timo Bernhard with the Porsche 919 Hybrid EvoGermany's Nürburgring Nordschleife race track has been for years now the last word when it comes to setting and breaking of world records for fastest production cars ever. There have been some seriously fast cars that have destroyed times set around its 73 turns spread across 20.832 km. Some recent ones include a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL11E which clocked in 7:16:04, which was overshadowed by the 2018 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ's 6:44:97. These records were mind-boggling, but the motoring world gasped in awe when Timo Bernhard lapped the Nordschleife in 5:19:55 in a Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo.

In July 2018, the 919 Hybrid Evo was crowed the fastest car ever in all categories, averaging speeds of 233.8 km/h, to lap what is revered as the most difficult race track in the world. The previous lap record set by Stefan Bellof in a Porsche 956 C by an enormous 51.58 seconds. Bellof's record of 6:11:13 minutes remained uncontested for 35 years and 31 days. So, what makes the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo the incredibly capable machine that it is?

Suspension

The Evo project was born as a tribute to three-time LeMans winning Porsche 919 Hybrid after the German car giant pulled out of the World Endurance Championship's LMP1 class after the 2017 season. The Evo was given new wishbones for better performance and safety, along with an updated pitch link suspension setup to keep the ride height as low as possible.

Tyres

The team behind Evo chose Michelins with a softened compound that provided significantly more grip. They are the same size that the 919 Hybrid used in WEC competition but run at higher pressures to contend with the Evo's increased downforce.

Hydraulics

The 919 Hybrid Evo was upgraded with DRS - Drag Reduction System. The Evo also uses an all-new four-wheel brake-by-wire system, that allows torque vectoring on braking.

Aerodynamics

The bodywork on the front end of the 919 Hybrid Evo has been changed with longer overhangs for the front diffuser and it gets side skirts. The most notable change compared to the older 919 is the addition of a huge rear wing which is set further behind for maximum downforce.

Powertrain

The 919 Hybrid Evo still uses the Hybrid's turbocharged 2.0-litre V-4 engine that powers the rear wheels and an electric motor to turn the fronts. Removing fuel restrictors upped engine output from 500 horsepower to 720 while the output from the electric motor jumped from 400 horsepower to 440, which brings the total power produced by the two combined to 1160 hp.

After Porsche retirement from LMP1 racing chapter, the record-breaking 919 Hybrid Evo did its final run to the manufacturer’s museum in Germany in October last year. 2015 FIA World Endurance Champion Mark Webber drove the 1,160 hp prototype on public roads from Porsche’s R&D facility in Weissach to the museum in Zuffenhausen, where it has been put on display.