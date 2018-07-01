Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo shatters 35-year-old Nürburgring lap record, a massive 52 seconds faster

The last Nurburgring record withheld the test time for a long time, 35 years and 31 days more precisely, by Stefan Bellof on May 28, 1983, in a 620-hp Rothmans Porsche 956 C. But now, the record has been surpassed by a massive 51.88 seconds. Last Friday morning, Timo Bernhard (D) lapped the legendary 20.832-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife race circuit in 5 minutes and 19.55 seconds, setting a new record in a Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo. This results in an average speed of 233.8 km/h on what is revered by race drivers, engineers and enthusiasts alike as the world’s most difficult track.

Timo Bernhard is a five-time overall winner of the Nürburgring 24-hours, two-time outright winner of the Le Mans 24-hours and reigning World Endurance Champion with the Porsche 919 Hybrid.

“This is a great moment for me and for the entire team – the 919 programme’s icing on the cake. The Evo was perfectly prepared and I have done my best on this lap. Thanks to the aerodynamic downforce, at sections I never imagined you can stay on full throttle. I’m pretty familiar with the Nordschleife. But today I got to learn it in a new way,” said the 37-year old from Germany.

Friday's success is the second track record on the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo tally. On April 9 this year in Spa, the evolution of the three-times Le Mans winner lapped faster than a Formula One car with Neel Jani at the wheel.

The 34-year old Porsche works driver from Switzerland – Le Mans outright winner and Endurance World Champion of 2016 – set a lap of 1:41,770 minutes on the 7.004 kilometre Grand Prix circuit in the Belgian Ardennes mountains. He topped the previous track record, set by Lewis Hamilton in 2017 qualifying, by 0.783 seconds. The British Mercedes driver took pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix in 1:42.553 minutes.

The Evo version of the Porsche 919 Hybrid is based on the car that took victory at the Le Mans 24-Hours and won the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Over the winter, it was freed from some restrictions previously determined by the regulations. Thus, its hybrid powertrain now develops a system output of 1160 hp.

The Evo weighs 849 kilograms and its modified (and now active) aerodynamics generate over 50 per cent more downforce compared to the WEC model. Top speed at the Nürburgring was 369.4 km/h.