Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design revealed: Pays homage to racing history

After recently revealing the removable hardtop 911 Targa, Porsche has taken the wraps off a limited edition 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design that pays homage to the brand’s rich racing pedigree. It is the first based on the latest generation 911, and it is said that three more are to be arriving soon.

Porsche has revealed a retro-themed limited edition model of the 911. The Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design edition pays homage to the ’50s and ’60s along with its rich pedigree in motorsports. The 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design combines the brand’s heritage from the ’50s and ’60s with modern technologies. Porsche has given the model a bespoke paint job and livery and costs $181,950 (~Rs 1.37 crore) which will go on sale globally later this year. The Porsche 911 Targa is a unique version of the sports car that offers removable top, different from a conventional folding convertible model. The Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition borrows cues from the 911s from the 1950s and 1960s.

Porsche’s design department went to town with the new heritage model spraying a bespoke Cherry Red Metallic paint for the show car, although more colours will be available. It features white accented livery around the car. At the front, it has white design elements that run from the headlamps to the A-Pillar, Porsche stripes on the doors and the white circle with the racing number as well. Additionally, it features the historical Porsche crest of 1963 placed on the bonnet and wheels. The wheels themselves are a modern rendition of the 5-pronged wheels of 911s of the era with the classic Fuchs design, sized 20-inch at the front and 21-inch at the rear.

On the interior of the Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, 1963 Porsche crest reappears in all traditional places. The interior itself features a two-tone feature with a mix of beige with the choice of red or black accent for the top half. The seats and door trims are finished in Corduroy while all the instruments feature a green glow. Porsche will also provide a bespoke chronograph timepiece that goes with the car. The Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition is mechanically the same as the recently introduced 911 Targa 4S model. It is powered by a 450hp 3.0-litre 6-cylinder engine that is mated to Porsche’s 8-speed automatic, or the option of a period-correct 7-speed manual transmission. Following the Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, Porsche will introduce three more models on the new generation 911 that will pay homage to the ‘60s, ‘70s and the ‘80s.

