Porsche 911 Speedster concept unveiled: 500hp open top beauty celebrates Porsche’s 70th anniversary

Porsche recently took the wraps off its new concept car as a celebration of its 70th year anniversary. The latest concept is called the Porsche 911 Speedster and it takes inspiration from the first Porsche 356 No. 1 Roadster from the year 1948. The company says that the drive technology of the concept model is shared with the present day GT models and the 911 Speedster has been developed at Porsche Motorsport Centre. The side windows on the new Porsche 911 Speedster are now shorter and the windscreen is more inclined. The new Porsche 911 Speedster concept gets a lightweight tonneau cover in place of a convertible top and is connected through eight Tenax fasteners. There is a transparent wind deflector that gets the 70 years of Porsche logo in an engraved manner and the emblem can also be seen on both doors of the car.

Porsche 911 Speedster front

The paintwork on the new Porsche 911 Speedster concept is a combination of GT silver and white and it will instantly remind you of the older Porsche racing cars. The interesting part of the Porsche 911 Speedster is that it misses out on features like radio, navigation and even air conditioning. This has been done in order to implement significant weight reduction. The Porsche 911 Roadster gets two carbon fibre bucket seats and these have been wrapped in Aniline leather. The headlights are also reminiscent of the units used on the old Porsche racing cars. The new Porsche 911 Speedster shares its chassis with the 911 GT3 and runs on 21-inch wheels.

Porsche 911 Speedster interiors

Powering the Porsche 911 Speedster is the same six-cylinder engine that powers the GT3, pumping out 500 bhp at 9,000 rpm. This engine gets a six-speed manual transmission. The company has not decided yet whether the new Porsche 911 Speedster will enter production or not. If it does, you will possibly not see it before 2019 and it is most likely that it will be sold in limited numbers.