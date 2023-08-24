Porsche 911 S/T goes on sale in India, priced at Rs 4.26 crore

S/T is the addition to a wide range of 911 models that are being sold in India such as Turbo S, Carrera, Carrera T, and GT3 RS among others.

911 S/T by the German marque is now available in India at Rs 4.26 crore (ex-showroom, India). It is the most expensive Porsche and 911 sold in the Indian market. Porsche will roll out only 1,963 units of this new model. 911 S/T made its global debut earlier this month on its 60th anniversary.

Porsche 911 S/T exterior

This sportscar adorns the Porsche and the S/T logos in a gold finish on the rear.

The new 911 is based on the GT3 RS and the design draws inspiration from the GT3 touring. This sportscar adorns the Porsche and the S/T logos in a gold finish on the rear. Borrowing from the GT3 RS, the swan-neck rear wing gives the S/T an extending spoiler with a gurney flap. The anniversary model pays tribute to the 1969 911 S racecar.

Porsche 911 S/T interior

The 911 S/T has been designed for its usage on public roads and not on race tracks.

The front, hub caps, and steering wheel of the S/T are a product of the original 911. The 911 S/T has been designed for its usage on public roads and not on race tracks. Taking cues from the GT3 RS, the S/T comes with lightweight glass and a full carbon-fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) roll cage. As part of the Heritage Design Package, the 911 S/T gets a classic two-tone yet reflects a sporty look.

Porsche 911 S/T powertrain

It churns out 518 bhp and 465 Nm of torque.

Did you know that there are similarities between the S/T and GT3 RS? As S/T is powered by a 4.0 litre, six petrol engine. It churns out 518 bhp and 465 Nm of torque. The anniversary model comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission unlike a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic in the GT3 RS. As a result, among 911 models, the S/T is the most powerful one, this sportscar can speed up from 0-100kph in just 3.7 seconds. It can attain a top speed of 300kph, as per Porsche.

Porsche 911 S/T in Indian market

S/T is the addition to a wide range of 911 models that are being sold in India such as Turbo S, Carrera, Carrera T, and GT3 RS among others. Porsche 911 S/T is priced at Rs 4.26 crore in India (ex-showroom).