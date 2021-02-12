Porsche 911 GT3 teaser released: Faster, more powerful sportscar reveal on February 16

The first of the GT models of the Porsche 911 will make its debut on February 16. The new 992 generation 911 GT3 model is expected to offer over 500 hp and weigh a shade over 1,400 kgs.

After a full year of teasing, Porsche is gearing up to introduce the brand new GT model of the current 911. The Porsche 911 GT3 992 generation will be revealed on February 16. Porsche has released a teaser hinting the same and there are some fascinating facts and specs we can expect from the new 911 GT3. The new model will use a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine borrowed from the 991.2 Speedster model.

It would offer 10hp more than the older-gen model and the motor will be allowed to rev all the way to a redline of around 9,000 rpm. That would be complimented by the weight of the car which is just a shade of over 1,400kgs. The biggest task for the engineers would have been to make that 4.0-litre naturally aspirated motor comply with the latest and more stringent emission regulations. Additionally, the team has worked heavily on the aero package improving downforce, but not affecting drag.

The car is said to be sprung much stiffer than before, some suspension parts of the older model will be carried over to the new model, while also borrowing some from the GT3 race cars. It will also come equipped with rear-wheel steering. The wheels themselves will be larger with 21-inch alloys that stretch a foot wide, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber. The brakes behind them are also bigger than before.

The new 911 GT3 is expected to be offered with the 7-speed PDK as standard with paddle shifters. But an old-school 6-speed manual is also to be offered with both the regular GT3 and GT3 Touring models.

