Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new production car Nurburgring lap record with some help

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS has beaten the time set by itself by 4.747 seconds. The new production car lap record was set by development driver Lars Kern with help from engineers at Manthey-Racing.

Porsche has set a new lap record for a road-legal production car around the Nurburgring. The 911 GT2 RS has run a lap of the 20.8-kilometre Nurburgring Nordschleife in just 6:43.300. Development driver Lars Kern used the 911 GT2 RS equipped with the Manthey Performance Kit and road-legal Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres for the record. The vehicle was tuned to produce 700hp and was developed in collaboration with Porsche’s engineers in Weissach and Manthey-Racing’s track specialists.

Porsche and Manthey-Racing set a target to beat the lap already set by the 911 GT2 RS. With the Manthey Performance Kit and the shoes from Michelin, the 911 GT2 RS was 4.747 seconds faster. Porsche claims that the car carried an average speed of 185.87km/h during its lap around the fearsome German race track.

The record came despite less than ideal weather conditions. The lap was done during the high-summer period and the track temperature was 41 degrees claim Porsche. However, Kern said that the performance pack helped glue the car to the track and it was able to corner faster, stable under braking and put the 700hp down better than before.

The Manthey Performance Kit by Porsche Tequipment involves revisions to the chassis, aerodynamics and braking components which were developed especially for the 911 GT2 RS. The light magnesium alloy wheels with the Weissach pack also helped reduce unsprung mass.

The new track-focused kit is available at Porsche centres in Europe. The automaker will roll out the package in other markets soon, variable to country-specific requirements.

