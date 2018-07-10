Porsche 911 GT2 RS launched in India: Here’s what this mean machine offers for Rs 3.88 crore only

German sportscar maker, Porsche has launched its ultimate mean sportscar, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS in India at a price of Rs 3.88 crore (Ex-Showroom). The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is one the quickest road legal car and is a record holder on the 21 kms Nürburgring track with a lap time of 6 minutes and 47.3 seconds. The exterior design of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS is centred around the car's racing abilities from every angle. It gets a wide and low front spoiler with air intakes and an aerodynamic front end.

First ever Porsche 911 GT2 debuted in 1995 and was based on the 911 Turbo of the time. The 911 saw two new generation cars in 2000 and 2007. All 911 GT2 vehicles have several things in common: turbo engines with significantly increased power, motorsport chassis, high-performance brakes, and rear-wheel drive as opposed to all-wheel drive.

The car's interiors are also premium and finished in red Alcantara, black leather and a carbon-weave finish as a standard offering. It gets a sporty steering wheel with paddle shifters along with full bucket seats and roll cage. The Porsche's fastest 911 is powered by a 3.8L 700hp flat engine and has an increased power output of 80 hp over its predecessor. The car weigths at 1,470 kg and claims a 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds. the coupe has a top speed of 340 kmph and has a maximum torque of 750 Nm.

Pavan Shetty, Director of Porsche India, said: “This is a great day for sports car fans in India. The 911 GT2 RS is the concentration of Porsche’s motorsport expertise into one high-performance model that also masters everyday driving. Despite its superior racing dynamics, this top 911 model is as predictable and reliable to handle as any other Porsche. We are seeing an increasing demand for true sports cars in India, and with vehicles like the 911 GT2 RS, we are confident Porsche is well placed to meet that demand and offer a truly unique driving experience on the road and the racetrack.”

The new Porsche 911 GT2 RS gets lightweight, aluminium-steel composite construction, the Weissach package is available as an option which is about 30 kg lighter than the standard sportscar. This mean machine can be yours at a price of Rs 3.88 crore and is now on sale at Porsche Centres across India