Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe and Convertible models unveiled

Porsche has expanded the 992 or eighth generation of the 911 with the new entry-level models. The Porsche 911 Carrera in Coupe and Convertible models have been unveiled and will come with 3.0-litre, turbocharged engines.

The new 911 Carrera is equipped with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine which is also twin-turbocharged. The engine develops 385hp which is 15hp more than the older model. The entry-level model shares a similar range of standard features with the higher-spec Carrera S like the 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connectivity features and driver assistance systems like Porsche Wet Mode.

While the 911 Carrera S might look identical to the new base 911 Carrera, the baby 911 gets smaller sized wheels, brakes and exhaust pipe covers. The smaller wheels, allowing for lesser unsprung mass along with the turbos and compressors have contributed to the power benefits that the new model enjoys. There are no manual versions on offer, as transmission duties have been allotted solely to the Porsche dual-clutch 8-speed PDK automatic. 0-100kmph takes just 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 293kmph is achievable. The 911 Carrera will also be offered with the Sports Chrono Package which allows for some modifications and power benefits that bring down the acceleration time to a flat 4 seconds.

The smaller wheels as mentioned before size up to 235/40 R19 on the front, while 295/35 R20 are fitted at the rear axle. While the wheels are of mixed sizes, the brakes all around are 330mm discs with four-piston monobloc fixed callipers.